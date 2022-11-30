ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

calcoasttimes.com

Man crashed into SLO couple found dead in creek bed

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say

MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog

A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident

– On Monday at 1:45 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Atascadero Rd, just east of Hill St. in Morro Bay. Michael Barrios, 69, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Rd. and collided with a truck, operated by 51-year-old Efren Morales, while Morales exited the driveway from the businesses in the 500 block of Atascadero Rd. All parties remained on the scene. Officers investigated the collision at the scene and determined drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.
MORRO BAY, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang

Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
SOLVANG, CA
New Times

Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users

A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
ATASCADERO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton. – The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
TEMPLETON, CA

