Tyler, TX

KLTV

Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Charged For Concealing Body

Charles Lennon II, 60, was arrested in 2018 with his son concerning the death of Rachel Lynn Jackson, 31, of Tyler. Officials found Jackson’s body in a trash bin in Bullard. Lennon’s son Charles Lennon III pleaded guilty to Jackson’s murder in April 2019 and received life in prison. Lennon was charged “because of his involvement in attempting to conceal the body,” according to a press release from 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond

Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Threatening Father With Deadly Weapon

Woman Accused of Child Abandonment or Endangerment. A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of threatening his father with a deadly weapon. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was also jailed on two felony charges after reportedly leaving her children in a unlocked car on the side of I-30 after her car ran out of gas Wednesday morning according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Teen charged in Tyler Halloween eve pedestrian crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police confirm a 16-year-old has been charged for striking two pedestrians on Halloween eve. The juvenile is charged with accident involving injury. A vehicle struck two pedestrians and fled the scene at around 1 a.m. October 30, according to Tyler police. A Facebook post shared...
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

