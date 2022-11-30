Read full article on original website
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT Tyler
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing tradition
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music Ensemble
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thanksgiving
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
KLTV
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
KLTV
Tyler police ask for help identifying alleged diamond thief
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A “large amount of diamonds” were stolen from a business on S. Broadway and police are asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Dec. 2 at about 4:20 p.m., a Tyler business had “a large amount of diamonds and gold stolen,” according to the Tyler Police Department. One possible suspect was caught on security camera, and police say three other women and a silver Honda Odyssey may be involved.
KLTV
Man arrested in Tyler on capital murder warrant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for alleged capital murder was located and captured in North Tyler Friday night after fleeing from police, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, has been arrested on a charge of capital murder, according to the Smith...
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m., according to Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer. Christian said that Rhodes led officers on a chase in […]
Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
Tyler police searching for suspect in overnight shooting that injured 1
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is searching for the person(s) responsible for an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the TPD, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of N. Moore Ave. and W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting.
Community reacts to Van Zandt Livestock Exchange fire damage
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange was damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office. “I mean this has always been the spot to be and this is just where I’ve been every Saturday my entire life. They say they’re […]
Palestine firefighter injured in accidental shooting; fire department employee placed on leave
TYLER, Texas — The Palestine Police Dept. says a firefighter was injured when a handgun was “accidentally discharged” outside a fire station Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m. officials responded to Palestine Fire Station #2, located at 107 Seventh St. on reports of an accidental shooting. When officers...
Police find dog behind the wheel of a truck involved in a crash in Texas
TYLER, Texas — Police in Texas responded to a crash involving a truck. When officers arrived, they found a dog behind the wheel. A reckless driver was apprehended in the parking lot of a Walmart in Kilgore, Texas, on Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. Except this reckless driver was furry and had four paws.
easttexasradio.com
Man Charged For Concealing Body
Charles Lennon II, 60, was arrested in 2018 with his son concerning the death of Rachel Lynn Jackson, 31, of Tyler. Officials found Jackson’s body in a trash bin in Bullard. Lennon’s son Charles Lennon III pleaded guilty to Jackson’s murder in April 2019 and received life in prison. Lennon was charged “because of his involvement in attempting to conceal the body,” according to a press release from 114th District Court Judge Reeve Jackson.
Virginia man reported missing after his release from Gregg County Jail
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are searching for a Virginia man who was reported missing over two weeks ago after his release from the Gregg County Jail in Longview. Thomas Walter Pennix, 39, has been missing since Nov. 16 after he was released from the jail. He does not have family in the area, according to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
KLTV
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Earlier this week, a grand jury determined there was not enough evidence to indict Chad Carr for the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, a crime Carr was arrested for in September.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Threatening Father With Deadly Weapon
Woman Accused of Child Abandonment or Endangerment. A 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of threatening his father with a deadly weapon. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was also jailed on two felony charges after reportedly leaving her children in a unlocked car on the side of I-30 after her car ran out of gas Wednesday morning according to arrest reports.
KLTV
Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
Family left living without closure in 15-year East Texas cold case
WOOD COUNTY (KETK) — A man was no-billed by a grand jury this week after being arrested earlier this year for the capital murder of Brittany McGlone. Hope McGlone, Brittany’s half-sister, said the family is disappointed in the decision. “Everything points to this person, so my biggest question to them is why,” Hope said. “I […]
KLTV
Teen charged in Tyler Halloween eve pedestrian crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police confirm a 16-year-old has been charged for striking two pedestrians on Halloween eve. The juvenile is charged with accident involving injury. A vehicle struck two pedestrians and fled the scene at around 1 a.m. October 30, according to Tyler police. A Facebook post shared...
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft seeks to remove judge from trial for second time
TYLER, Texas — Suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power is seeking to remove Judge Jack Skeen Jr. as judge for his trial for the second time. Traylor-Harris filed another request to recuse Skeen as the judge for his case on...
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
