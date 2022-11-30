Read full article on original website
Related
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years
Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
ComicBook
Avatar Star Details Learning to Hold Their Breath Underwater for Over 7 Minutes in Sequel
As the title implies, water plays an important component of Avatar: The Way of Water, with the underwater filming scenes requiring actors to embrace the immensely challenging task of being able to hold their breath for extended periods of time to bring James Cameron's vision to life. For Kate Winslet, this meant holding her breath for more than seven minutes underwater, and while she's no stranger to aquatic filming following Titanic, preparation for the new film took her training to an entirely new level. Winslet also praised the talents of her costar Sigourney Weaver and what it was like to share underwater scenes together. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
First Full Look At Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones 5 Is Here, And Another Key Detail About The Movie Has Been Confirmed
Not only has our first full look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 arrived, but a key detail about the 2023 has been confirmed.
EW.com
Antonio Banderas reveals the actor he'd want to pass his Zorro mask on to if he returns for a third film
Who should play everyone's favorite masked vigilante, Zorro, next? Well, for Antonio Banderas, that's an ea-Z question. The actor, who starred in the 1998's The Mask of Zorro and 2005's The Legend of Zorro, told ComicBook that he'd love to pass the character's signature black mask on to none other than… his Uncharted costar Tom Holland.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback
More than 20 years into her career, Britney Spears still sits on the throne as the Princess of Pop. The former Mouseketeer burst onto the music scene in 1998 with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” After releasing three successful albums, 1999’s …Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops!… I Did It Again and 2001’s […]
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
TODAY.com
‘Wednesday’ fans shocked to learn ‘90s Wednesday Addams is new character in Netflix series
Some fans of Netflix's spooky new "Wednesday" series are just now figuring out that one of the show's stars, Christina Ricci, played Wednesday Addams herself as a child star in the 1990s. Ricci famously donned side braids and a frown to play the only daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams...
ETOnline.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer: Optimus Primal Warns Optimus Prime of an Ominous Threat
The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here, and it's packed with exciting chaos and duels throughout. In the teaser's opener, Anthony Ramos is seen driving a Porsche 911, an autobot dubbed Mirage and voiced by Pete Davidson. Ramos, oozing with swagger, slides out of Mirage with backpack in hand and is ready to take on the day. But as the trailer later shows, Ramos needs quite some time getting accustomed to his new sidekick.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’
Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
Kim Kardashian's Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser Charges $1,000 Per Hour
Kim Kardashian made bank in her divorce from rapper Kanye “Ye” West. In the celebrity couple’s divorce settlement, West has to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support, plus half of all expenses for their four children. Article continues below advertisement. Kardashian can thank celebrity attorney...
Avatar: The Way of Water had Zoe Saldaña "sobbing" as she finally watched the long-awaited sequel
"I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on"
ComicBook
Star Wars: Solo Writer Reveals "Biggest Problem" That "Always Haunted" Him
Jonathan Kasdan is currently promoting Willow, the new Disney+ series that follows the story originally told in the 1988 fantasy film of the film name. Kasdan developed the new series, but it's not his first time working with characters created by George Lucas. He also wrote Solo: A Star Wars Story with his father, Lawrence Kasdan, who is best known for writing Return of the Jedi. While talking with The Hollywood Reporter Willow, Kasdan was asked about Solo and he revealed one part of the story that has always "haunted" him.
Adam Sandler Learned Quickly That Not Everyone Loves His Films
Adam Sandler has learned how to deal with haters. During a recent conversation on his Netflix show Hustle, Sandler touched on the reviews for Billy Madison, the first film he cowrote with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. “When I was 17 and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it,” Sandler said. “When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we...
Comments / 0