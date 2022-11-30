Eiza González makes skinny jeans cool again

Eiza González has steadily risen as a fashion icon, known for her cool accessories and a willingness to try out all sorts of looks and styles.

This past weekend, the Mexican actress was spotted getting some coffee in Los Angeles and showing off some skinny jeans, which are slowly making a fashion comeback.

GrosbyGroup González was spotted getting coffee in Los Angeles

The photos show her wearing skinny jeans, a long and drapey poncho-like coat, and a tight black top. She wore her hair loose and long and paired it all with some sunglasses and Prada loafers.

GrosbyGroup She was photographed wearing skinny jeans and Prada loafers

While González has worn some of the edgiest looks while walking down the red carpet, she often opts for comfortable and simple outfits while out in her day-to-day life. These outfits are often completed with a stylish touch, like the Prada loafers, in this instance.

When it comes to her career, González is booked and busy. In October, her involvement in the action film “ The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare ,” was confirmed. González will star alongside Henry Cavill and will play a military sniper with “incredible spycraft abilities” according to Deadline . The film is based on real-life events and follows a secret WWII organization that battled the Nazis and had a great influence on today’s Black Ops initiatives.

González is also involved in the awaited Netflix series “ The Three Body Problem ,” developed by D.B Weiss and David Benioff , showrunners of “ Game of Thrones ”.