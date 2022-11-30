Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Contractor begins clearing out overgrowth at Shadowlawn Memorial Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jesse Washington's parents are buried at Shadowlawn Memorial Park. He visits the cemetery every few weeks to trim their burial plot. So, he knows how the neglected graveyard can frustrate the loved ones of those buried there. "Most of the time people come up here to...
Center Point Council hears presentation from Jefferson County Schools superintendent
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin gave a presentation to the Center Point City Council at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, where he noted the highlights of local school performances. Gonsoulin spoke on the report cards released by the Alabama Department of Education, grading […]
ABC 33/40 News
City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development
The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
wbrc.com
Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
wbrc.com
Moody Fire Department continues monitoring landfill fire, rain decreasing activity
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Fire Department says all the rain this weekend is helping with their landfill fire. The flames were contained by fire breaks on Friday, but smoke continues giving some residents problems. Moody Fire Inspector James Mulkey says the rain is helping to control the smoke,...
wbrc.com
Alabaster City Schools employees receive extra compensation checks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news right before the holidays for Alabaster City Schools employees - they got extra compensation for the ninth year in a row. ACS is one of 24 districts in the state that has managed to maintain an A as a school system. Superintendent Dr. Wayne...
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup
MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham company donates over $50,000 to 'Toys for Tots'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Diversified Energy Company, a natural gas production company headquartered in Birmingham, and its employees donated a total of $51,900 for the Toys for Tots program. The company announced the donation during an event Friday where it also turned over toys that were collected for the...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Birmingham approves updated zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an update to zoning laws that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. “I think it’s the right, progressive thing to do,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the city council before the vote. The updated zoning also clears the way...
Center Point Christmas Parade planned for next Saturday
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Christmas Parade is planned for next Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Cathedral of the Cross, 1480 Center Point Parkway (Free Entry). The Center Point Christmas Parade route goes from 1480 Center Point Parkway to 2329 Center Point Parkway. Join Center Point […]
Birmingham Water Works approves 2023 budget. Here’s how rate increase may affect your bill
Wednesday morning the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) voted to approve the 2023 operation & maintenance (O&M) and capital budgets. Attached to these budgets is a 3.9% increase for ratepayers to fund a total BWWB budget increase of roughly $5 million and support revenue loss from a predicted 2.3% drop in demand in 2023.
wbrc.com
Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
sylacauganews.com
Four Central Alabama Community College employees win Chancellor’s Awards at ACCA Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Central Alabama Community College (CACC) employees were recognized with awards at the Alabama Community College Association (ACCA) Conference in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 18. These CACC staff members were selected based on their commitment to the hard work and success of their students. Each registered...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
