Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Center Point Council hears presentation from Jefferson County Schools superintendent

By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin gave a presentation to the Center Point City Council at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, where he noted the highlights of local school performances. Gonsoulin spoke on the report cards released by the Alabama Department of Education, grading […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Gadsden and Etowah County collaborating to promote economic development

The city of Gadsden and Etowah county are partnering to improve economic development efforts. The two entities have now created the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority(IDA) which will represent both the city and the county for any proposed partnerships with big corporations planning to move into the area. Etowah County Commission...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Pickup for Birmingham’s new uniform trash bins start next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Birmingham residents have new garbage bins as the city has just completed phase one of their new uniform trash can rollout. About 20,000 new, uniform trash cans have been placed on eight different routes in the city. Public works crews are now working out the kinks in the new system, while still operating the old system for thousands of households.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup

MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know

With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham company donates over $50,000 to 'Toys for Tots'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Diversified Energy Company, a natural gas production company headquartered in Birmingham, and its employees donated a total of $51,900 for the Toys for Tots program. The company announced the donation during an event Friday where it also turned over toys that were collected for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal house fire in Birmingham neighborhood Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died as a result of a house fire in the 1600 block of 34th street SW. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire early Saturday morning. One person was removed from the house by BFRS. BFRS says...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
