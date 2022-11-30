ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Sunshine returns to northern Michigan

We get some sun today...for a while. It'll turn cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 40s which is warmer than it's been lately. The wind from the south is what's doing that. Some of the gusts today could be up to 30 miles per hour. Tonight showers move...
