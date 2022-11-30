Read full article on original website
$40M Michigan Capitol welcome center officially opens after decades of planning
LANSING, Mich. — A project decades, and millions of dollars, in the making is finally finished in Lansing. Where there was once a parking lot, Michigan has a new $40 million space to welcome visitors to and natives of the state alike to the center of politics in the Mitten.
54 Michigan school districts must partner with state after being flagged as low-achieving
LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of school districts will have to team up with the state to try and improve their students' academic performances and graduation rates, according to the Michigan Department of Education. More Michigan schools are being flagged as low-achieving, the department's 2021-2022 school year report shows. More...
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Alzheimer's Association calls new trial results for experimental drug a 'breakthrough'
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KATU) — Encouraging news came this week about lecanemab, an experimental drug used to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The New England Journal of Medicine published results from a Phase 3 trial of the drug on Tuesday. The research shows lecanemab reduced symptoms of the...
Woman responsible for abandoning 29 cats pleads guilty to reduced charge
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- A Grawn woman charged with abandoning 29 cats outside a Leelanau County veterinary office pleaded guilty Friday. Kathy Jasinski, 51, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of abandonment of 4 to 9 animals, a misdemeanor. Jasinski was originally charged with a felony of abandonment...
Sunshine returns to northern Michigan
We get some sun today...for a while. It'll turn cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 40s which is warmer than it's been lately. The wind from the south is what's doing that. Some of the gusts today could be up to 30 miles per hour. Tonight showers move...
