Washington Examiner
Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Washington Examiner
Same-sex marriage bill will get vote next week, Pelosi says
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the bill codifying same-sex marriage would receive a vote in the House early next week and outlined other priorities for the last weeks of the legislative session in her Thursday press conference. Pelosi said the House would pass the Respect for Marriage...
Washington Examiner
Can House Republicans break Big Tech’s liability shield?
House Republicans for years have railed against a provision in federal law granting legal liability protection to websites for posts by outside commenters and contributors. Now they’re in a position to do something about it. At issue is Section 230, a wonky-sounding part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act...
Washington Examiner
What's happening in Georgia?
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN GEORGIA? For Republicans, the numbers look ominous. Record-setting totals of Georgians have voted early this week in the Dec. 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The turnout appears to include slightly more likely Warnock voters than at the same time in the general election. And overall, the more early voting there is, in the experience of recent election watchers, the better Democrats perform.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Washington Examiner
Republicans still like Trump, but they want to nominate Ron DeSantis in 2024
The Marquette University Law School poll was in the field nationwide last week to gauge post-election sentiment. Its results contain an important message for Donald Trump: A lot of Republicans are done with this relationship and ready to move on. First, there's the question about a head-to-head Republican primary. Among...
Washington Examiner
Democratic lawmaker slams Biden for fancy lobster dinner while 'regulating' fishermen
A Democratic lawmaker blasted President Joe Biden for plans to use 200 live lobsters in a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron while his administration is regulating the lobster industry out of business. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) urged Biden ahead of Thursday's dinner to meet with some of the...
Washington Examiner
New poll shows DeSantis would beat Biden, while Trump would lose, again
It’s just one survey, but the latest Marquette University Law School poll not only shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but it shows him beating President Joe Biden in the general election as well. Among 1,000 adults polled between Nov. 15...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
Washington Examiner
Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report
A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
Washington Examiner
Longtime House leaders return to Democratic rank-and-file
The top two House Democrats are giving up their leadership posts. But they're not going far. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) will lose their current leadership posts anyway when Republicans take over the majority on Jan. 3, 2023, with the opening of the 118th Congress. But they could have sought the party's highest-ranking leadership posts in the minority.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court must reject government attempts to compel speech
A devout Christian opens a business designing customized webpages. She serves customers of all races, faiths, creeds, and sexual orientations, but she politely declines to design pages expressing messages that contradict her faith. Her first customer is a Christian pastor who requests a webpage spreading the gospel. She happily creates...
Washington Examiner
Two-thirds want border wall and E-Verify to slow illegal immigration
Sizable majorities of 2022 midterm election voters are growing more concerned about illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border and believe the fix should include walls, fences, and other barriers and an E-Verify system that would punish employers who hire illegal immigrants. In a new Rasmussen Reports survey done with the...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Republicans reconsider mail-in voting in wake of midterm losses
Some Pennsylvania GOP members are beginning to reconsider their party’s stance on mail-in voting as the party reckons with major losses in the midterm elections that may be partly attributable to their aversion to the practice. Over the last two years, Republican lawmakers and candidates in the Keystone State...
Washington Examiner
Congress should not make Colorado's marijuana mistake
Ten years ago, Colorado voted to legalize marijuana. To honor the anniversary, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) has proposed a bill designed to take effect if and when marijuana is federally legalized. His legislation would set up a commission to draft rules and regulations, which Congress and the bureaucracy could put into effect once marijuana is dropped as a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act.
