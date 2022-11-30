Stress-Less With Catherine Kaufer, A Leading Luxury Real Estate Advisor Whose Booming Business Puts Clients First

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
nevadabusiness.com
Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall
Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
SFist
Huge Booty of Sunken SF Gold Rush Treasure To Be Auctioned Off Saturday in Reno
The S.S. Central America sunk in 1857, and 425 people did not make it off alive. But their artifacts have been recovered, and will be up for auction at a Saturday antiquities event in Reno. When the steamer boat S.S. Central America left San Francisco for Panama in 1857, it...
nevadabusiness.com
Group West Construction Announces New Director of Project Management
RENO, Nev. — The Group West Construction team is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Lenton as the director of project management. In his new role, Lenton will direct and develop project management operations, coordinate the resources needed for upcoming projects and establish standards and processes for the operations team.
nevadabusiness.com
Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno
California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
2news.com
Cannabis Board Announces List of Prospective License Holders for Consumption Lounges
(November 30, 2022) The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has selected the first applicants to potentially receive a license for consumption lounges. The group held two drawings using a random number selector. 20 licenses were issued and 10 were designated for social equity applicants. 10 more non-social equity applicants were also selected during a random selection event today.
2news.com
New Event Center to be Named ‘Tahoe Blue Center’
It’s being built along Lake Tahoe’s south shore. New Stateline Event Center to be Named 'Tahoe Blue Center'. The Tahoe Blue Center is scheduled to open in July 2023.
Sierra Sun
Homewood Mountain Resort acquires employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
luxesource.com
The Majestic Home That Portrays The Evolution Of Lake Tahoe Style
Having designed dwellings in the Lake Tahoe region for a decade, Jay Jeffers has had a front-row seat to changes happening within luxury communities like Lahontan and Martis Camp. “I’ve watched the architecture become much more modern,” he says. “And owners are using their homes year-round now.” In this case, San Francisco-based couple Rob Darby and Chad Abbott, who also have an abode in Palm Springs, wanted an alpine escape from the city—one designed to feel as airy in the summer as it does cozy in winter. “Chad is from Alabama, but I grew up in Oregon. We went camping often, so mountains are my happy place,” Rob explains. Jeffers, who had worked with the couple previously, knew just what to do. “This project focused on three things: the architecture of the space, the geographic location and how the clients wanted to live,” he says.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
jammin1057.com
Tough Bill To Swallow: Electric, Gas Rate Hike Next Year In Las Vegas
Here’s some news that’ll make you feel dreary and fright. NV Energy and Southwest Gas are giving the warning to customers that energy bills are going to jump on January 1st. Were you expecting something different in your stocking?. Let’s start with NV Energy. The electric power provider...
KMPH.com
Inflatable Rudolph mauled by bear now up for sale on eBay, proceeds for charity
LAKTAHOE, Nev. (FOX26) — A man’s inflatable reindeer that took the internet by storm after it was mauled to death by a bear in Lake Tahoe is now for sale on eBay. Dave Lester’s inflatable Rudolph, 2, was attacked by a very hungry bear last week in Zephyr Cove on the Nevada side of the lake.
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Final cannabis consumption lounge applicants chosen
In a random computer-generated drawing the Cannabis Compliance Board selected the final 20 applicants to move forward in the process of getting a consumption lounge license.
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Winter storm creating travel headaches in California with more than a foot of snow possible
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas
Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
