Effective: 2022-12-03 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CST this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 47 MINUTES AGO