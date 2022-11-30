Effective: 2022-12-03 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 654 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edinburg, Escandon Elementary School, Cats Stadium, Edinburg High School, Travis Elementary School, Los Lagos Golf Course, Edinburg Municipal Golf Course, Nurillo, Lopezville, Edinburg Municipal Park, Edinburg Regional Medical Center, Lee Elementary School, Bicentennial Park, Cornerstone Regional Medical Center, Mcallen, Barrientes Middle School, Memorial Park, J.c. Park, West Park and De La Vina Elementary School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

