tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Tallassee welcomes holiday season with festive activities
The City of Tallassee held a holiday market Friday night in front of Tallassee City Hall at Veterans Park. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance to visit with local children ahead of the Christmas holiday. Olaf, from Disney's Frozen movie franchise, offered warm hugs for attendees.
elmoreautauganews.com
Two-Day ‘Downtown Dickens Christmas’ Kicks off this evening in Wetumpka
Join the Wetumpka Chamber in collaboration with the City of Wetumpka, and Main Street Wetumpka for a two-night community event as we celebrate the annual Christmas tree lighting and enjoy a Victorian Christmas in historic downtown Wetumpka!. A Downtown Dickens Christmas will be held on December 2nd and 3rd from...
elmoreautauganews.com
Kathy Kelley Will have a new Perspective Saturday of the Millbrook Christmas Parade as Grand Marshal
When the Millbrook Christmas Parade rolls tomorrow at 2 p.m., Kathy Kelley will see the parade from a different perspective as this year’s Grand Marshal. For the past 40 years or more, Kathy has been an integral part of the planning of the annual parade. For the past 30 years she has served as Chairman of the Spirit of Christmas Committee and was the fearless leader overseeing every aspect of the huge event each year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3
East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood. This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County students help with storm aftermath in Wetumpka
Just a day after an EF-2 tornado struck residences along Willow Springs Road, nearly 200 students from Stanhope Elmore High School and Wetumpka High School were working together to clean up debris. PHOTOS: Wetumpka Cleanup. Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis surveyed the damaged Wednesday just hours after trees were...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
Wetumpka Herald
Pavers to help fund pocket park project in Wetumpka
Main Street Wetumpka is creating a pocket park to help further tell the story of Wetumpka’s unique history. The idea is to create small stops around town providing information and a reason for people to spend more time in town. The Fall Line Pocket Park is already under construction in phases.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Mayor Suspends Rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the Holidays
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer and has issued an order to “suspend” the rules at city of Opelika cemeteries starting on Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves, allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container) and trinkets on the graves.
Alabama ‘family neighborhood’ of Flatwood mourns tornado deaths of mother, boy who loved dinosaurs
Healing and recovery have started in Flatwood one day after a tornado ripped through the north Montgomery County community, claiming the lives of a mother and son and destroying homes and vehicles, snapping trees, and covering the neighborhood with a blanket of rubble. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son, Ced...
Shelby Reporter
Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large
COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
alabamanews.net
Tornado-Warned Storm Brings Widespread Damage to Elmore County
The same storm that brought an EF-2 tornado to northern Montgomery County also caused widespread tree and power line damage in Elmore County. The storm, which came through around 3-4AM Wednesday, moved from the Flatwood community of northern Montgomery County to an area near and south of Wetumpka, bringing damage to U.S. Highway 231, Jasmine Hill Road and Redland Road. Trees were toppled onto the roads and some homes.
theplaylist.net
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]
The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
WTVM
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
Tornado Aftermath Photo Reveals Destroyed Building with Only a Few Cinder Blocks Standing
Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center received more than two dozen tornado reports from across the Southeast. While areas across Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi sustained critical structural damage, the former suffered the heaviest impact. As rescue and utility crews got to work Wednesday afternoon, one photo captured the extent of the damage near AL’s Montgomery County. The image shows just a handful of cinder blocks left standing after a tornado ravaged the rest of the building.
Alabama marching band selected (and will host) Battle of the Bands
A marching band from Alabama will perform in and play host to the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands next year. The votes are in and six marching bands have been selected to perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands and dance teams.
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Mac n’ 3 Cheese
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
thebamabuzz.com
6 HBCU marching bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands at Alabama State, Feb. 18
Fans have voted and chosen the six marching bands that will perform at the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands This special event showcases marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) from all over the country. Who is marching into the competition on February 18? Read on to find out.
tallasseetribune.com
Storm causes damage across Elmore County
A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
