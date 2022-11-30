Read full article on original website
KOMO News
911 dispatcher testifies in Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony continued Monday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer is facing one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier last year. On...
KOMO News
Tacoma teen to be tried as adult in connection to brazen cannabis shop robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a 17-year-old man who they believe to be connected to a cannabis shop robbery turned shootout on Oct. 28. Antonio Jesus Benavides was booked into the Pierce County Jail Monday. He will be tried as an adult for charges of assault, robbery, and also having a firearm and a stolen vehicle.
KOMO News
Man arrested for killing girlfriend at apartment complex near Lacey
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at an apartment complex in Thurston County early Monday morning. According to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Lieutenant Cameron Simper, deputies responded to Copper Wood Apartments off Martin Way East...
KOMO News
Neighbors hope videos will help catch Seattle home invasion suspects
SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to find three suspects from a home invasion robbery in the Rainer Valley area of Seattle. According to police, the suspects broke into a home near Renton Avenue and Kenyon Street and held members of the family at gunpoint while robbing them. The...
KOMO News
Celebration of Life Service to be held Tuesday for Bellevue officer killed in crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A procession and Celebration of Life Service for Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, who died in a motorcycle collision last month, will be held Tuesday. A procession for Jackson will begin at 11:15 a.m. and wind its way through Bellevue streets before arriving at the Meydenbauer...
KOMO News
Dozens of cats receiving care at Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is asking for donations after dozens of cats and kittens were brought to the shelter this week. Tacoma Animal Control started bringing the animals to the shelter on Nov. 30 from an “overwhelmed community member.”. The shelter...
KOMO News
Deputies rescue man pinned inside car that was 'invisible' from the road
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was life-flighted to the hospital following a crash that pinned him inside of his car Saturday night. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving to Ellensburg from Yakima when the crash happened. Officials said the man's girlfriend called Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight on Sunday, concerned that something might have happened to him. She said he had left for Ellensburg several hours earlier but hadn't arrived, and wasn't answering his phone.
KOMO News
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night
SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
KOMO News
Celebration of Life for fallen Bellevue officer Jordan Jackson
A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday for Bellevue police officer Jordan Jackson, who died in a motorcycle collision last month. A procession for Jackson began at 11:15 a.m. and wound its way through Bellevue streets before arriving at the Meydenbauer Center for the service at 1 p.m. Community members lined the procession route to show support for Jackson and his family.
KOMO News
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
KOMO News
Pierce County drivers dealing with icy roads
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Slick, slippery and icy road conditions are what drivers are dealing with in communities all throughout Pierce County. Some worry what their morning commute is going to look like. People we spoke say they’ve dealt with both the rain and snow and since it’s not...
KOMO News
Multiple people injured after car slides into pedestrians in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — Two drivers and two pedestrians were hurt after a driver reportedly failed to yield while making a left turn, hitting the pedestrians. According to police, one of the vehicles slid into two pedestrians. One man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and the other man was taken to Swedish Edmonds with minor injuries.
KOMO News
Tacoma soldier killed during Korean War to be buried in Bellevue
SEATTLE — The remains of a soldier from Tacoma killed during the Korean War will be buried at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue this month. Army Sgt. Allen H. Tuttle was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Tuttle’s unit was attempting to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, after the Battle of Ch’ongch’on on Nov. 30 when he was captured.
KOMO News
Blaring music over an encampment stopped, but will the city remove it?
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business made headlines last week by combatting a growing homeless encampment by blasting music to get the people living there to leave. People living in that encampment told KOMO News the music stopped blaring the day after Thanksgiving. Some of the people who work in the area said they don’t feel safe parking or walking to work along North 128th Street.
KOMO News
Driver gets $553 ticket after driving more than 5 miles with snow covered windshield
Washington State Patrol ticketed a driver Sunday after they drove more than 5 miles along SR 16 in Kitsap County with their windshield almost completely covered in snow. According to state patrol, the driver was driving erratically and told the trooper that pulled them over that their windshield wipers weren't working. The driver received a $553 ticket for negligent driving in the 2nd degree.
KOMO News
Flu activity 'very high' in Washington, 13 deaths reported statewide
SEATTLE — Hospitalizations for influenza are rising sharply in Washington state in what is already the worst flu season in three years. More than a dozen people have died from the flu so far this season, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Health officials...
KOMO News
I-90 eastbound reopened after 15 car crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — I-90 eastbound was closed after a 15 car crash happened near Easton, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The interstate is back open. Traction tires are required and oversize vehicles are prohibited. "The combination of injuries and the number of vehicles and the location...
KOMO News
Bowl games announced for Huskies, Cougars
The University of Washington and Washington State University learned their college football bowl-game fates on Sunday. The 12th-ranked Huskies (10-2) will face the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns (8-4) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Meanwhile, the Cougars (7-5) will stay on the West Coast as they...
