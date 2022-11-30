Read full article on original website
Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
Larry Summers predicts Fed will need to raise interest rates more than market anticipates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than the market anticipates as prices remain high but grew at slower rates in October. Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that the economy has a “long way to go” before inflation is under…
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.
What Investors Can Expect as Fed Rate Hikes Slow
The long-term implications depend on whether the central bank's efforts are effective.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Need a Strong Job Market, Tame Inflation to Stay Up
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right economic conditions. He also previewed next week’s slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right...
The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns
The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
CNBC
Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates
The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
NBC San Diego
The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Stocks rally after Fed chair signals slowdown in rate hikes
Wall Street closed out the month with a broad market rally on news that the central bank could soon ease aggressive interest rate hikes.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield dips after Fed Chair Powell's remarks
The benchmark rate was down nearly 12 basis points at 3.633% after trading above 3.8% earlier in the session. The 2-year rate was down 13 basis points on the day at 4.343%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Treasurys. "It makes sense...
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices cooled in October but remain painfully high
Inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to crush runaway prices without triggering a recession.
Washington Examiner
Job openings edged down in October as Fed hiked interest rates
The number of job openings fell in October, an indication that the labor market is slowly starting to feel the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Openings across all sectors declined to 10.3 million in October, down from 10.7 million the month before, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech
Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he is encouraged by key recent market reports that indicate the economy is...
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Bullard: we've got a ways to go on rate hikes
Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further in order to gain control of inflation and bring back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday. "We've got a ways to go," Bullard said...
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. ‘housing bubble’ formed during the pandemic and now ‘the housing market will go through the other side of that’
"So you really had a housing bubble, you had housing prices going up [at] very unsustainable levels and overheating," says Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Fed matches year of hot inflation with feverish rate hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in at least three decades to continue to be felt through next year. The central bank’s plan to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing...
