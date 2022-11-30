ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Instant View: Powell says rate hike moderation may come by December

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while cautioning the fight against inflation was far from over and that key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
INDIANA STATE
News 12

An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Markets Need a Strong Job Market, Tame Inflation to Stay Up

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right economic conditions. He also previewed next week’s slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks could see another strong week of trading, given the right...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
NBC San Diego

The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated

A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield dips after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

The benchmark rate was down nearly 12 basis points at 3.633% after trading above 3.8% earlier in the session. The 2-year rate was down 13 basis points on the day at 4.343%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Treasurys. "It makes sense...
Washington Examiner

Job openings edged down in October as Fed hiked interest rates

The number of job openings fell in October, an indication that the labor market is slowly starting to feel the effects of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. Openings across all sectors declined to 10.3 million in October, down from 10.7 million the month before, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech

Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
UPI News

Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he is encouraged by key recent market reports that indicate the economy is...
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Bullard: we've got a ways to go on rate hikes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates quite a bit further in order to gain control of inflation and bring back down toward the central bank's 2% goal, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday. "We've got a ways to go," Bullard said...

