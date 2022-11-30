2 teens arrested after stand-off in Henderson County

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two teenagers were arrested after reports of shots fired and a barricaded person in Gun Barrel City.

According to officials, Gun Barrel City Police received reports of shots heard around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and while canvasing the area of 159 Bedfords Bend, a sergeant said they heard “numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area.”

More law enforcement officials responded to the scene and reported that numerous attempts to get those inside to leave the home went unanswered.

Officials said an investigation determined a 15-year-old boy and 18-year old woman “were likely inside the residence.”

The two later “voluntarily exited” the home, and according to officials, were detained. The scene was determined to be safe by a tactical team from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office around 1:45 p.m.

In addition to a tactical team from HCSO, Gun Barrel City PD, DPS, Precinct 1 Constable and Precinct 2 Constable, the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene for assistance.



Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.