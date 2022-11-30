ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Barrel City, TX

2 teens arrested after stand-off in Henderson County

By Sharon Raissi, Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two teenagers were arrested after reports of shots fired and a barricaded person in Gun Barrel City.

Execution date set for man convicted of killing inmate in Bowie County

According to officials, Gun Barrel City Police received reports of shots heard around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and while canvasing the area of 159 Bedfords Bend, a sergeant said they heard “numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area.”

More law enforcement officials responded to the scene and reported that numerous attempts to get those inside to leave the home went unanswered.

Officials said an investigation determined a 15-year-old boy and 18-year old woman “were likely inside the residence.”

The two later “voluntarily exited” the home, and according to officials, were detained. The scene was determined to be safe by a tactical team from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office around 1:45 p.m.

East Texas man arrested in connection to shooting of woman, child

In addition to a tactical team from HCSO, Gun Barrel City PD, DPS, Precinct 1 Constable and Precinct 2 Constable, the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene for assistance.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

