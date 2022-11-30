I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1. Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – As of 2:50 pm on December 1, 2022, I-10 near the I-210 Interchange in Westlake, Louisiana remains closed after a three-vehicle crash closed the roadway. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210 through Lake Charles. Louisiana State Police reported that the incident happened just after 1 p.m. and involved two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck towing a boat.

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO