ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1

I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1. Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – As of 2:50 pm on December 1, 2022, I-10 near the I-210 Interchange in Westlake, Louisiana remains closed after a three-vehicle crash closed the roadway. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210 through Lake Charles. Louisiana State Police reported that the incident happened just after 1 p.m. and involved two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck towing a boat.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics

The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: The return of polio

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Federal officials are now stepping up to monitor and fight the spread of polio, a paralyzing disease that can spread to those not vaccinated against it. If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember the images of machines called iron lungs, designed to keep polio patients...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy