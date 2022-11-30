Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Two Sabine National Wildlife Refuge boat launches to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sabine National Wildlife Refuge West Cove Recreation Area North Parking Lot, including both boat launches in the area will close for repairs beginning on Dec. 5, 2022. This closure, which will run until Dec. 9, also includes the fishing piers. During this time, the...
LCPD TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Kirkman and College Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police Department advises avoiding East College and Kirkman Street due to a traffic incident. Authorities said to avoid the area for the next hour and that lanes are currently blocked.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Nightly lane closures begin on I-10 in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be nightly lane closures on I-10 throughout Lake Charles beginning tonight. The nightly lane closures will last from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 5. Lane closures areas as followed:. I-10 Eastbound Left Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to 5 a.m....
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1
I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1. Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – As of 2:50 pm on December 1, 2022, I-10 near the I-210 Interchange in Westlake, Louisiana remains closed after a three-vehicle crash closed the roadway. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210 through Lake Charles. Louisiana State Police reported that the incident happened just after 1 p.m. and involved two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck towing a boat.
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
Water’s Edge holding food distribution event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
NBC 10 News Today: 8 people shot in Lake Charles hookah lounge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details on a shooting that took place in Lake Charles Wednesday morning. For more details, watch the clip above.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) confirmed on November 30, 2022, that police were summoned to a lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street in regard to a shooting at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
Elton Mayor dies at 77
The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless died from surgical complication, according to family.
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
Conviction upheld for Kinder man convicted of selling multiple narcotics
The conviction and sentence of a Eunice man accused of selling drugs and prescription medications to residents of a Kinder trailer park were upheld recently by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. A three-judge panel affirmed the conviction and sentence imposed on John Paul Simien in the 33rd Judicial District...
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Allen Parish Crime Stoppers search for hit-and-run suspect
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Police responded to a pedestrian being struck and injured by a vehicle traveling on LA-10 on Thursday, Nov. 10. Carl Buxton, 46, from Oakdale, was injured in the hit-and-run incident. Officers continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Authorities ask anyone with...
Health Headlines: The return of polio
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Federal officials are now stepping up to monitor and fight the spread of polio, a paralyzing disease that can spread to those not vaccinated against it. If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember the images of machines called iron lungs, designed to keep polio patients...
