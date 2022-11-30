Read full article on original website
Demopolis Post Office deliver Thanksgiving dinners to families
Employees from the Demopolis Post Office delivered food to several families during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Demopolis Times, Vowell’s Marketplace prepared the meals with the help of local businesses. Post Master Yolanda Spears expressed her gratefulness for the work of the employees and said that the Demopolis,...
VRMC to host Britches & Bows on Dec. 8 - 9
Vaughan Regional Medical Center (VRMC) will host the Britches & Bows clothing event on Dec. 8 and 9. Britches & Bows is a company that provides clothing for women and children, often at sales events with partnered hospitals. Proceeds from the upcoming event in Selma will go to the scholarships...
Marion Military Institute Band to play Christmas concert on Sunday
The Marion Military Institute (MMI) Band will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. The concert will take place at MMI's historic chapel and is part of the Christmas tour by the Perry County Historical and Preservation Society (PCH&PS). Tickets can be purchased at the Marion...
Wilcox Central High School to perform Christmas concert on Dec. 14
Wilcox Central High School in Camden will perform "A Country Christmas" on Dec. 14. The concert will be held at the high school's cafeteria at 6 p.m. Non-perishable food items, canned goods and sock are requested as admission. Wilcox Central High School is located at 1310 Threadgill Road in Camden.
Selma council debates ways to raise $3.7M to pave downtown roads, buy buses
The City of Selma is trying to gather the money for a major downtown street revitalization project. The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama Avenue, Selma Avenue, Lauderdale Street, Water Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street and Church Street – and upgrading traffic signals and striping at a cost $1,545,625.
Selma, Alabama: Column by writer Sean Dietrich
SELMA, Ala.—I am covering the arrival of December today, in one of my favorite towns. ￼. The whole downtown is done up for Christmas. Pinery everywhere. Lights. Jingle bells. Little reindeer, tinkling in the snow. Nobody does Christmas like small-town Alabama. The main drag is a Norman Rockwell. Saint...
Francis Marion High School alum named Alex Trebek fellowship fund honoree
Francis Marion High School alum Eric Knox was recently named an honoree by the Television Academy Foundation's Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship Fund. Knox graduated class of 2007 from Francis Marion High School and is a professor of communication at Alabama State University. As an honoree he was given a paid...
Pine Hill police chief releases details about drive-by shooting; 9 year old sister survives unharmed
Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha C. Gailes released more information about the drive-by shooting that killed a teen girl and injured her brother with their 9 year old sister watching unharmed in the car. Gailes said in a statement that ran in the Wilcox Progressive Era on Thursday that 911...
Legal Notices, December 1, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
Eutaw gets ADEM grant to improve water, sewer service for neighboring Boligee
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has awarded a $5.6 million grant that will allow the City of Eutaw to better serve the water and sewer needs of neighboring Boligee. “We’re here because God has answered our prayers,” Eutaw Mayor Lathasha said at a news conference Friday. “We have a...
$2,500 reward being offered for information on Lowndes County murder
A $2,500 reward is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for information on a Lowndes County murder. The White Hall Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, aka Bray, 23. According to CrimeStoppers, the murder took place on Jan. 18 in...
Ellwood Lady Eagles fall to Dallas County Lady Hornets
Ellwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles lost 54-41 to the Dallas County Lady Hornets on Thursday. Latavia Williams led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 26 points. Jaidyn Dixon led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points. The Hornets came out hot against the Eagles and never looked back. They...
Southside Panthers win intense rivalry game against Keith in double OT
Southside Panthers came out the victor in an intense high school rivalry basketball game against the Keith Bears on Friday night. The Lady Panthers also won. The two boys teams battled all night long, but the Panthers came out victorious in an exciting 88-81 double overtime win against the Bears.
