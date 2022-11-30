Read full article on original website
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
Ankr CEO Says Firm Will Restore Lost Funds After Hack
Ankr has become the latest cryptocurrency-related firm to be hacked. The Web3 infrastructure provider tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1): “Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading.”. In a thread launched Friday (Dec. 2), Ankr provided an update in which it...
eGrocery Customers Choose Curbside Pickup Over BOPIS
Online grocery shoppers are looking for convenience, choosing curbside pickup over in-store collection. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which drew from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, found that 45% of men and 36% of women buy groceries online for curbside pickup. In contrast, just 43% and 30%, respectively, place buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) digital grocery orders.
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
Amazon Cutbacks Expand to Its Retail Division
Amazon has reportedly rescinded some job offers in its Retail organization. The Information reported the news Friday (Dec. 2), citing unnamed sources as well as LinkedIn posts from several other people. This marks an expansion of the firm’s cutbacks, which had previously been largely focused on its Devices organization, according...
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
Dollar General Says Value and Convenience Bring Customers to Stores
Value and convenience are continuing to draw consumers to dollar stores. Dollar General said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during the quarter ended Oct. 28, its same-store sales increased 6.8% year over year, driven by a higher average transaction amount and a modest increase in customer traffic.
Atomic Teams With Jack Henry for Direct Deposit Solution
Payroll company Atomic’s direct deposit tool is now accessible through Jack Henry’s digital banking platform. “Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Atomic to directly integrate into the digital banking platform, providing a seamless banking experience,” the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
Zventus Launches FinTech-in-a-Box for Lenders
Zventus has launched a solution designed to help lenders better compete with FinTech companies. The global business services provider said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that its new FinTech-in-a-Box enables lenders of all types to simplify lending processes, improve the borrower experience, reduce costs and add new technologies.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
