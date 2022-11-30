Read full article on original website
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Instacart Offers Coupon Solution to Drive Ad Sales Amid Inflation
With brands noting consumers’ pricing anxieties, Instacart is turning to coupons to drive ad sales. The grocery aggregator announced Wednesday (Nov. 30) the launch of its Promotions suite of advertising offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, offering self-service options for showing consumers personalized deals, promotions and coupons. “With...
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
eGrocery Customers Choose Curbside Pickup Over BOPIS
Online grocery shoppers are looking for convenience, choosing curbside pickup over in-store collection. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ monthly ConnectedEconomy™ study, the “ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” which drew from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in October, found that 45% of men and 36% of women buy groceries online for curbside pickup. In contrast, just 43% and 30%, respectively, place buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) digital grocery orders.
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
Food Keeps Consumers Loyal to Retailers Amid Spending Cutbacks
As consumers cut non-essential spending, food is the hook that keeps them coming back. Discount variety store chain Dollar General, for one, has been expanding its food offerings via its DG Fresh initiative, which spans almost 19,000 stores, meant to boost margins and drive sales of frozen and refrigerated items.
Ulta Beauty Says New Products and Engaging Displays Drive Growth
New brands and product innovation are driving growth at Ulta Beauty. The cosmetics and skincare retailer said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that during its third quarter that ended Oct. 29, its net sales increased 17.2% year over year and its comparable sales were up 14.6%. The company...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Thales Intros Voice Payment Card for Visually Impaired
Thales has introduced a Voice Payment Card for the visually impaired. First revealed in September, the assistive technology has now been certified by Visa and Mastercard, Thales announced on Thursday (Dec. 1). Setting the stage for Thales’ bank and FinTech clients to start issuing the cards, a press release stated...
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Ankr CEO Says Firm Will Restore Lost Funds After Hack
Ankr has become the latest cryptocurrency-related firm to be hacked. The Web3 infrastructure provider tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1): “Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading.”. In a thread launched Friday (Dec. 2), Ankr provided an update in which it...
Grocers Turn to Retail Media to Supplement Consumer Revenue
This week in grocery, grocers tapped retail media, and a U.K. grocer tested robotic delivery. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, a membership-only warehouse club chain with 234 locations across 18 states, announced Thursday (Dec. 1) that it is launching BJ’s Media Edge, a Microsoft PromoteIQ-powered advertising initiative offering analytics-informed web, mobile and social media marketing solutions to brands.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
