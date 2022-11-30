Old students of Ron DeSantis, who taught at a Georgia boarding school for one year in 2001, have accused the Florida governor of being “mean and hostile” towards Black students, playing “devil’s advocate” when teaching lessons about the Civil War, and teaching factually incorrect history to students. The New York Times reports that at the 20 year reunion for Darlington School, students recalled their experiences with DeSantis, who also reportedly attended parties where alcohol was served to former students right after they had graduated. A handful of students recalled debates he would get into about the Civil War and abortion, with one particularly tense argument recorded. “The Civil War was not about slavery! It was about two competing economic systems,” DeSantis allegedly says in the audio clip. The DeSantis campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on the report Saturday morning.Read it at The New York Times

FLORIDA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO