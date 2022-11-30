Read full article on original website
Steelers vs. Falcons Preview: More Targets For Drake London?
The 5-7 Atlanta Falcons are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the 4-7 Pittsburgh Steelers second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a game.
Bears QB Justin Fields removed from injury report, to start vs. Packers
Justin Fields was removed from the injury report and reinstalled as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears on Friday. Fields cleared the required steps to return from a left shoulder injury, established by the Bears' medical team and coaching staff, in time for a second matchup this season with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023
Quarterback KJ Jefferson announced Friday he will return to play one more season at Arkansas. Jefferson, who just completed his fourth year at Arkansas as a redshirt junior, was eligible for the NFL draft. He teased the idea of heading to the pros in his social media announcement before declaring his true intentions.
John Milledge Academy shuts down Deerfield-Windsor for 4th straight championship
MACON — The John Milledge Academy Trojans took their fourth consecutive state football championship Friday night at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium, shutting down the Deerfield-Windsor Knights 49-0. The Trojans have now won 50 games since losing on Nov. 30, 2018. JMA's two 1,000-yard rushers — quarterback Briggs Eady and running back Javian Butts — repeatedly gashed the Deerfield-Windsor defense with big runs.
