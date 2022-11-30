Read full article on original website
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop local and enjoy holiday fun this weekend
It’s hard to believe, but December is here. Although the weather is frightful, the holiday events are in full effect. First up in Macomb County, The Macomb Ballet Company will present their annual Nutcracker Performance. It’s the company’s 21st year for the production, and the biggest one yet. There will be a new set design and debut of a new character, “Queen of the Mice.” Performances will take place Friday-Sunday at The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.
michiganchronicle.com
Buy Black: Holiday Downtown Detroit Markets Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Holiday shopping is a festive experience all in itself. Winter-wonderland-themed stores bring nostalgia, memories, and a hope-fueled holiday season to mind as consumers bustle and shop for friends and family. Buying Black, however, during the holidays, is a completely different vibe that harkens back to days of old when Black-owned...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this new lifestyle clothing brand in the Cass Corridor
We love shopping local on “Live in the D,” and today we have a new business that has opened in the Cass Corridor that is bringing about a clothing line that is also evolving into a lifestyle brand. Ken Walker, founder of the K. Walker Collective, joined the...
Why every Michigander should Van Gogh to the Detroit Institute of Arts ASAP
There's less than two months left to visit Van Gogh in America, an exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts that contains 74 original Van Gogh paintings, drawings and prints.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
Noel Night, ice sculptures, giant teddy bear: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
December kicks off in metro Detroit with lots of festive activities, including ice sculpture displays, holiday shopping, indoor and outdoor performances at downtown venues, a tour of a mansion in Grosse Pointe Shores and art markets. Noel Night. The 48th edition of this holiday season tradition in Detroit's Midtown and...
The BLAC® Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Eastern Market
It's holiday time in Detroit and with so many amazing local businesses we want to highlight a few for you to keep in mind this holiday season. This list is focused on Detroit proper and presented by the good people at Detroit's Eastern Market The post The BLAC® Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Eastern Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend
Rocky's quietly closed over the summer due to flood damage
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pop-up shop in Port Huron is growing business woman out of teenage girls
PORT HURON, Mich. – If you haven’t been to Port Huron lately, there’s a lot of good stuff going on with downtown revitalization efforts, and on the main drag, you’ll find a dress shop with the dual purpose of growing businesswomen out of teenage girls. On...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Boblo Boats’ documentary tells Detroit ferry tale of America’s oldest steamships
Detroit’s iconic Boblo Boats have made their film debut. The two sister steamboats, the Ste. Claire and the SS Columbia, the oldest in America, are center stage for a new Aaron Schillinger directed documentary, “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale.”. Taking viewers back to the wonderland of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Make something beautiful for the holidays at this local flower shop
From lush florals to minimalist air plants, Olive’s Bloombox in Ferndale is all about the greenery. “Olive is my grandma,” explains Owner Laurie Bolach. “Her motto was it doesn’t have to be perfect to be fabulous, and so I love that.”. Bolach always loved to create...
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant is making fresh pasta every day
Dishes typically taste better when they are made by hand - that is the mentality at Pastaio in Royal Oak where they make fresh pasta and pizza daily. The owner, Pasquale Lamarra, jokes that he was practically born in the kitchen since both of his parents were in the restaurant industry. As a young kid, he spent lots of hours in their restaurant and says he started cooking around age 8. It was his Italian grandmother, however, who taught him how to make pasta.
Designer K. Walker Opens Store Blocks Away From School Where He Dreamt of Fashion
Walker put thought into every detail of the retail space down to the signature scent whiffing through the air when walking through the front door. The post Designer K. Walker Opens Store Blocks Away From School Where He Dreamt of Fashion appeared first on BLAC Media.
iheart.com
40th Annual Victorian Stroll Taking Place in Downtown Troy This Weekend
The streets of Downtown Troy are going to be looking a bit more festive this weekend due to the 40th Annual Victorian Stroll. The event is happening in the Collar City Sunday from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm. Thousands of people are expected to attend and folks will be able to check out things such as the popular window decorating contest and also enjoy some great food and shopping. For more information, go to victorianstroll.com.
Detroit News
Greenfield Village's Holiday Nights returns to sell-out crowds
If you’re lucky enough to visit Holiday Nights, you’ll find a more robust celebration this year, with many seasonal elements returning after a brief hiatus because of the pandemic. The annual Greenfield Village event, which opens Friday and runs 18 days in December, shares the stories and traditions...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
michiganchronicle.com
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Rho Omega Chapter Celebrates 100 Years With Gala at Motor City Casino Hotel
Alpha Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is celebrating its centennial year with the “Gala of the Century,” held on Saturday, December 17 at Motor City Casino Hotel. The Gala is among a host of special events, projects and programs commemorating Alpha Rho Omega chapter’s 100th year.
