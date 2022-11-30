ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Shop local and enjoy holiday fun this weekend

It’s hard to believe, but December is here. Although the weather is frightful, the holiday events are in full effect. First up in Macomb County, The Macomb Ballet Company will present their annual Nutcracker Performance. It’s the company’s 21st year for the production, and the biggest one yet. There will be a new set design and debut of a new character, “Queen of the Mice.” Performances will take place Friday-Sunday at The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.
Buy Black: Holiday Downtown Detroit Markets Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Holiday shopping is a festive experience all in itself. Winter-wonderland-themed stores bring nostalgia, memories, and a hope-fueled holiday season to mind as consumers bustle and shop for friends and family. Buying Black, however, during the holidays, is a completely different vibe that harkens back to days of old when Black-owned...
Check out this new lifestyle clothing brand in the Cass Corridor

We love shopping local on “Live in the D,” and today we have a new business that has opened in the Cass Corridor that is bringing about a clothing line that is also evolving into a lifestyle brand. Ken Walker, founder of the K. Walker Collective, joined the...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit. Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.
Make something beautiful for the holidays at this local flower shop

From lush florals to minimalist air plants, Olive’s Bloombox in Ferndale is all about the greenery. “Olive is my grandma,” explains Owner Laurie Bolach. “Her motto was it doesn’t have to be perfect to be fabulous, and so I love that.”. Bolach always loved to create...
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
This new Royal Oak restaurant is making fresh pasta every day

Dishes typically taste better when they are made by hand - that is the mentality at Pastaio in Royal Oak where they make fresh pasta and pizza daily. The owner, Pasquale Lamarra, jokes that he was practically born in the kitchen since both of his parents were in the restaurant industry. As a young kid, he spent lots of hours in their restaurant and says he started cooking around age 8. It was his Italian grandmother, however, who taught him how to make pasta.
40th Annual Victorian Stroll Taking Place in Downtown Troy This Weekend

The streets of Downtown Troy are going to be looking a bit more festive this weekend due to the 40th Annual Victorian Stroll. The event is happening in the Collar City Sunday from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm. Thousands of people are expected to attend and folks will be able to check out things such as the popular window decorating contest and also enjoy some great food and shopping. For more information, go to victorianstroll.com.
Greenfield Village's Holiday Nights returns to sell-out crowds

If you’re lucky enough to visit Holiday Nights, you’ll find a more robust celebration this year, with many seasonal elements returning after a brief hiatus because of the pandemic. The annual Greenfield Village event, which opens Friday and runs 18 days in December, shares the stories and traditions...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
