Tacoma, WA

KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

T90 Ranch is a Premier Equestrian Facility in SW Washington for All Disciplines

If you’re looking for a place to rehabilitate or condition your horse, hold a show or clinic, stop over on a trip, or someone to care for your horse while your away, look no further than T90 Ranch, a premier equestrian facility in SW Washington that is open to all horse disciplines with a full range of services you won’t find anywhere else local.
TENINO, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For. Washington is filled with so many amazing restaurants and cafes. Living here is like living in a foodie’s dream. We have some of the best international and American-style foods you could ask for. One fantastic Washington restaurant that we think is worth making the trip (and the wait) for is Maltby’s Cafe.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ask Tacoma

Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?

My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
TACOMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist

5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist. Tis the season to be saving up some cash for those holiday and Christmas presents that you have to buy. Hopefully, you are finding some great deals at local stores across Washington. Craigslist is always a great place to find some items that you can turn into re-gifting if they are in good condition, of course. We found some weird things available for free on Seattle’s Craigslist. Claim them if you dare!
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Big raises in Everett | Send congrats | Medicare Disadvantage

EDITOR’S NOTE — How do wage increases like that sound to you? Get more information about how you can join together with co-workers and negotiate a fair return for your hard work. Or go ahead and contact a union organizer today!. ► From the PS Business Journal —...
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

Brown bear cubs are BFFs at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Marty the Canada lynx mostly stayed inside the day the Woodland Park Zoo revealed his new habitat at the Living Northwest Trail exhibit. We all know how cats feel about rain. A wolf, snowy owls, and Western pond turtles all made an appearance despite the authentic weather (elk and river otters and other native wildlife live here also.) But the show was stolen by brown bear cubs Juniper and Fern, enjoying a romp in the rain.
SEATTLE, WA
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid the Pacific Northwest

You may know that Starbucks first began in Seattle. If you watch Grey’s Anatomy, you know Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is also in Seattle. The deepest and cleanest lake in America is Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. The Pacific Northwest seems to be a fun, hip, and beautiful...
SEATTLE, WA

