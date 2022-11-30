Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Jack Antonoff drags Ye's antisemitism at Zona Music Festival. We can't print what he said
During their set at Zona Music Festival on Saturday night, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff used a swear word to criticize rapper Kanye West for his recent antisemitic actions and remarks. "(Expletive) Kanye West," Antonoff shouted, to massive cheers and applause from the crowd. Antonoff, who is Jewish, then unflatteringly described Hitler and other dictators...
Comments / 0