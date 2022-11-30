ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a Greenfield man accused of shooting at a vehicle with children inside during a road rage incident on I-65 Tuesday.

Justin McGuire, age 33, is facing three counts of criminal recklessness. The charges are preliminary. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

At about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a 911 call reporting shots fired from a Ram pick-up truck at a Jeep Patriot on I-65 near Washington Street in Indianapolis. ISP said troopers found the truck a short time later near Holt Road and I-70 and detained the driver.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children. The driver of the Jeep drove to a safe location and immediately called police.

ISP noted that this marks the 61st shooting incident troopers have investigated on Indianapolis-area interstate in 2022. Last year, state police investigated 65 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis area.

patnancy2
3d ago

This guy needs to be lock up and throw the key away. He will get what coming to him in jail convicts do not like predators or people who hurt children.

G Grubb
3d ago

he looks like a outstanding innocent person !! I'm sure it's the white man's fault ofcourse!!!!

Rodolfo
3d ago

its all those thugs from Chicago coming to Indy to escape violence.

