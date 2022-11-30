ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
WFMZ-TV Online

Cartwright headed back to DC with chance at more influence

For weeks, the television commercials bombarded U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright for voting with President Joe Biden or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. “Your congressman should stand up to Joe Biden, not hang out with him,” Cartwright’s Republican opponent, Jim Bognet, said in one commercial. As...
WFMZ-TV Online

AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EST

Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate. A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol spread by celebrities is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence. Former President Donald Trump hosted a Holocaust-denying white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago. The rapper Ye expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview. Basketball star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote an antisemitic film on social media. Those are just a few recent examples of influential people abusing their platforms to amplify antisemitism in a way that has been taboo for decades in the U.S. Some people say the incidents harken back to a darker time in America when powerful people routinely spread conspiracy theories about Jews with impunity.
WFMZ-TV Online

Should the homeless be hospitalized?

This week New York's Mayor Eric Adams announced the city would begin hospitalizing the population that is in what he calls "psychiatric crisis". There was immediate backlash. But CNN's Michael Smerconish gives Adams credit for at least trying something.
