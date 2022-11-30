ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders

It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback

The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Wife's 'Secret' Visit

Before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule took a secret visit to Lincoln to test the fit. Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. The former Carolina Panthers head coach wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise his appearance, per Mitch Sherman and Max Olson of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Spun

Breaking: Deion Sanders Reportedly Decides On Next Job

Deion Sanders has reportedly made a decision on his next coaching stop. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Jackson State head coach will be leaving for Colorado. Sanders and his staff have reportedly been preparing for a departure to Colorado all week. "With Jackson State on the...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
672K+
Followers
85K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy