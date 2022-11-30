Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Yardbarker
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Ex-Yankees Starter Expected to Sign Contract Worth More Than $56 Million in Free Agency
This MLB insider says the market for Jameson Taillon is heating up
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Gaylord Perry, Hall of Fame Pitcher, Dead at 84
The legendary spitball thrower was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.
Legendary MLB Pitcher Died On Thursday Morning
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher reportedly died on Thursday morning. Gaylord Perry, a two-time Cy Young award winner, died at the age of 84 on Thursday. The legendary MLB pitcher played for eight different teams over the course of his career. He was a five-time All-Star and a three-time MLB wins leader.
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback
The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rays give out biggest free agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Wife's 'Secret' Visit
Before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule took a secret visit to Lincoln to test the fit. Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. The former Carolina Panthers head coach wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise his appearance, per Mitch Sherman and Max Olson of The Athletic.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Addresses Trea Turner, Shortstop Situation
Trea Turner is looking more like a former Dodgers shortstop as each day passes by. After a career year for the All-Star, Turner now explores the open market and expects to make top dollar this off-season, and rightfully so. Turner is coming off his first Silver Slugger award of his...
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Breaking: Deion Sanders Reportedly Decides On Next Job
Deion Sanders has reportedly made a decision on his next coaching stop. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Jackson State head coach will be leaving for Colorado. Sanders and his staff have reportedly been preparing for a departure to Colorado all week. "With Jackson State on the...
