Jamie Bigelow
2d ago
Cummings please. as since y oil u can fix Miller road it has turned in I 75 part 2. sad. even have semi"s driving by. destroying the road. yall dont care
Facing a non-emergency situation in downtown Flint? UM-Flint can help.
FLINT, MI – The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety began phasing into its expanded patrols in downtown Flint this week by announcing it plans to avail its officers to a series of non-emergency calls in the area. Chief Ray Hall said anyone who finds themselves in the...
Bay City to discuss Independence Bridge lease at next commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will look at six documents that, if approved, would finalize the lease for the Independence Bridge to a private company. On Monday, Dec. 5 the Bay City Commission will be discussing during the regular meeting whether or not to approve the lease for the Independence Bridge as well as other documents regarding the relationship between the city and United Bridge Partners.
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?
Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
abc12.com
Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday. The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which...
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Lake Fenton house has floor-to-ceiling fireplace
A cozy, custom Genesee County house with 80 feet of lake frontage is on the market. Built in 1999, the cedar and stone house is located at 12544 Cussewago Beach St. near Fenton and Butcher roads in Fenton Township. The house sits on Lake Fenton's eastern shore. The asking price...
Take a look back at Bay City’s River of Lights displays, some of which shine again
BAY CITY, MI - Whimsical displays made out of bright and colorful lights used to decorate Bay City’s waterfront in years past. The city’s River of Lights, also called the City of Lights, was a drive-through holiday lights tour that used to bring Christmas joy to town. Back...
abc12.com
Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton
A busy intersection in Burton will look different this winter after crews tear down the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road. Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton. This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee...
Michigan State Police ‘working overtime’ to stop speeding over holidays
The Michigan State Police are warning people to slow down over the holidays.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County. St. Clair Shores police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?
Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
