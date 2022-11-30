ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Jamie Bigelow
2d ago

Cummings please. as since y oil u can fix Miller road it has turned in I 75 part 2. sad. even have semi"s driving by. destroying the road. yall dont care

The Saginaw News

Bay City to discuss Independence Bridge lease at next commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission will look at six documents that, if approved, would finalize the lease for the Independence Bridge to a private company. On Monday, Dec. 5 the Bay City Commission will be discussing during the regular meeting whether or not to approve the lease for the Independence Bridge as well as other documents regarding the relationship between the city and United Bridge Partners.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?

Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday. The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton

A busy intersection in Burton will look different this winter after crews tear down the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road. Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton. This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee...
BURTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A one-vehicle crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 at 10 Mile Road in Macomb County. St. Clair Shores police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. View: Local 4′s live traffic map...
Detroit News

LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

It Costs How Much to Charge an Electric Vehicle on Belle Isle?

Sure it's fast, but that is a hefty price tag. Currently, electric vehicle chargers are being installed on Belle Isle in Detroit. If you own an electric vehicle, these new state-of-the-art chargers will come with a pro and a con. The pro is that these chargers will charge your electric vehicle in 30 minutes. The con is that it will cost you around 50 bucks.
DETROIT, MI
