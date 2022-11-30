Read full article on original website
KEYC
Downtown snow emergency for city of Mankato
A special show is opening this weekend at the Carnegie Art Center in Mankato. Kelsey and Lisa visited the venue to see all the amazing talent on display!. A new skin treatment, Dermaplaning uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face. To get a closer look at what dermaplaning is all about, Kato Living had Geri Swenstad, with the Aesthetic Loft in studio to give a demonstration.
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
ktoe.com
Fire & Ice gala this Saturday, Dec. 3
Greater Mankato Area United Way expects record attendance at its eighth annual Fire & Ice gala taking place 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, December 3 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall. Fire & Ice is United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year, made possible...
KEYC
Fairmont debates future of community center
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont city council is deciding the future of the town’s community center and whether to build a new YMCA. On Monday, council members decided to move forward with the purchase of a new ice compressor estimated at $1.5 million which will be installed in the Martin County Arena.
KEYC
Mankato SCHEELS hosting ice fest event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato SCHEELS store is hosting their 2022 Ice Fest this Saturday, December 3. The full-day event is presented by Clam and will be held from 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM in the Mankato SCHEELS parking lot. The event is free and all are welcome to...
KEYC
St. Peter gas prices average lower than Mankato’s
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Look around at the gas pumps. According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, a gallon of gas is 11 cents cheaper this week in Minnesota than the week before, with the new state average at $3.46. But some retailers within the state are lowering gas prices...
KEYC
A small-town gem: Elysian welcomes Ahava Cottage
To chat more about the health risks and the dos and don’ts of shoveling snow, Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter visited the studio. The nonprofit says it is at 15% of its $525,000 goal, which is also $55,000 behind fundraising totals at this time last year.
ktoe.com
Kiwanis Holiday Lights Draws Visitors From All Over the Region
Nearly two-million holiday lights can be seen at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display in Mankato. Now in its 10th year, coordinator Scott Wojik says they see travelers from all over the region and country. “We usually see people from the five state area and when we see their license plate...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
ktoe.com
Temporary Closure of Civic Center Plaza Scheduled to Begin Monday, December 5
Mankato-Starting at 6 a.m., Monday, December 5, Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closed while a crane is in use for construction on the Mayo Clinc Health System Event Center. The road is expected to reopen Tuesday, December 6 (weather permitting). Entertainment Alley and the Civic Center parking ramp entrances will remain open.
ktoe.com
Mankato Public Safety Responds to Apartment Fire
Mankato-Public Safety responded to the report of a structure fire at 1400 Warren St., Building C, at 8:32 a.m. today. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit an apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
Southern Minnesota News
One injured, pet dies in Mankato apartment fire.
One person was injured and a pet was killed in an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Mankato Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1400 Warren St. Building C at 8:32 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. A person unable to escape...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
KEYC
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
