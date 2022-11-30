ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Former SC trooper charged with child sex crimes in the Upstate

By Bethany Fowler, Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ezz95_0jShSUCD00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former South Carolina trooper has been charged with child sex crimes in the Upstate county of Oconee.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was contacted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor case.

After being contacted, an investigation began, and evidence was gathered to charge 45-year-old Randy Lynn Quinn Jr. with possession and distributing child sexual abuse material between May and September of 2021.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

Deputies said the images were of children. However, the sheriff’s office would not release the number of images of children that were involved.

According to court records, Quinn was charged in 2011 with child pornography charges.

Based on records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Quinn was a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol from 2006 to 2011.

Quinn is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an autobreaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, one […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Appeals court halts Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago case

An appeals court on Thursday ruled that the appointment of a special master after the search of former President Trump’s Florida home was improper, determining that a lower court could not limit the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.  “The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

DNC panel votes to make South Carolina first nominating state instead of Iowa

The rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted on Friday to make South Carolina the first voting state in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, The Associated Press reported. South Carolina will replace the starting-gun spot held for decades by Iowa after that state’s caucus suffered technical problems in 2020. The shift would also […]
IOWA STATE
WJBF

Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters

Tuesday’s Senate run-off in Georgia is vital, even though Democrats have already secured control of the upper chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) bested former football star Herschel Walker by roughly 36,000 votes in the initial round of voting on Nov. 8. But Warnock fell just short of getting the necessary 50 percent of votes cast […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Public alert issued after claims of plastic in sausage

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert over concerns that Jet High Prairie Meats and Fantasma’s finest fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a […]
MISSOURI STATE
WJBF

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy