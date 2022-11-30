Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Swears In Eight New Officers
DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Police Department is the third largest in the state of Minnesota. On Friday, the police force welcomed eight new officers who had completed their training with the Duluth Department’s own academy. Four of the new officers are women and four are men. One of the...
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connected
The Apple Valley and Savage Police Departments have announced they are both collectively investigating the two bank robberies that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with help from the FBI. After further investigation, the two departments found the suspect from the first robbery at the Wings Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and from the second robbery at the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, were connected and the same individual. They also released a photo of the unidentified suspect, which you can see above and in the embedded Facebook post below.
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
Psychologist pleads guilty to defrauding Blue Cross, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux out of $550K
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities psychologist pleaded guilty earlier this week to defrauding both a health insurance company and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Charles Howard Jorenby, of Chanhassen, stole more than $500,000 over a span of seven years through fraudulent billing of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota – pretending he provided treatment to 29 tribal members at his Prior Lake office. Blue Cross then paid Jorenby from funds provided by the SMSC.Court documents stated that Jorenby used the names and birth dates of tribal members "without their knowledge or permission."Jorenby made a plea deal in which he admitted to submitting another fraudulent claim, this time to State Farm Insurance, after his office was damaged by fire. He received a settlement of more than $100,000 in that instance.He will be sentenced next April.
Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth entrepreneur passes away after cancer battle
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today, Jon Otis is a senior member of the Duluth Fire Department but in his youth, he was a rebel without a job. “I needed a job so I walked in here as a punk kid with bleached yellow hair and a nose ring and Denny took a chance on me and gave me a job here.” said Otis.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
fox9.com
Man attacked Kanabec County couple with hammer looking for his ex: Charges
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused of attacking a couple in their home last month has been charged with several felonies alleging he was looking for his ex when he beat the couple with a hammer. Troy Allan Hill, 48, of Sandstone, is charged with 19...
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
kelo.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
Minnesota Tinder Date Turns Into Police Pursuit
A Minnesota woman is regretting that she "swiped right" after she became involved in a police chase during a Tinder date. I'm sure the date started with the best of intentions. Maybe a nice dinner then the two would hop on the back of the suspect's Honda motorcycle for a nice cruise around town.
After hate incident, the Edina community took matters into its own hands
EDINA, Minn. — A lot of things came out of COVID. More specifically, a lot of hate. KARE 11 has documented multiple incidents of hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A Hmong family in Woodbury came home to a hateful...
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
stjohnsource.com
Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend on St. Croix Arrested for Burglary
A St. Croix woman’s ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged with burglary DV Thursday, the V.I. Police Department reported. The Criminal Investigation Bureau Domestic Violence Unit was dispatched to Harbor View Apartments for a reported burglary on Monday, the report stated. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact...
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation Offering $800,000 in Scholarships
DULUTH, Minn.–Students looking for 2023 scholarship opportunities can now apply for funds offered through the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. The Foundation has more than $800,000 to disperse to applicants, meaning students can choose from over 80 different scholarships. The applicants don’t have to be traditional college students, the...
