Read full article on original website
Related
Week 14 college football winners and losers: TCU still in playoff spot even with loss
Championship weekend in college football produced highs and lows for several teams. A look at the winners and losers from Week 14.
Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced Saturday night by athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boudler.
Dominant Georgia continues perfect season with SEC title
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said that winning the national championship is the team's next goal, but that winning the SEC after Saturday's dominance of LSU was "a big deal."
A Pac-12 upset and Big 12 epic finish shake up Championship Weekend
Championship Weekend has brought its best with big upsets and storybook-like endings.
CBS Announcers Make Case for Alabama’s CFP Chances During SEC Title Game
The No. 6 Crimson Tide remain on the bubble following a wild conference championship weekend.
Alabama's Nick Saban states CFP case, touts Tide's 3-0 finish
Alabama coach Nick Saban asked the College Football Playoff selection committee to ask how teams are playing at present and pointed to the Crimson Tide's 3-0 finish as a reason why they should be in.
Yale University sued over student mental health policies
HARTFORD, Conn. — Yale University is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed in U.S....
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0