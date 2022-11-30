Read full article on original website
Weekend outlook: fog, spotty rain, cold front | Tracking many days of changing weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather continues to flip-flop as cold fronts and warm fronts come and go. The latest change: a warm front, which is moving through Friday morning. This will make for a warmer, cloudy and drizzly-at-times day. Friday’s light rain likely tapers off by late afternoon. Highs...
Coast Guard officials monitor lubricant oil spill in Louisiana
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spill of lubrication in Louisiana has the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is monitoring an “unknown quantity of oil in the water.”. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard monitored the response to the lubrication oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point...
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wonderful Waterfowl
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the sun rises above the distant horizon, scores of ephemeral wetlands are revealed in dawn’s first light. Far below, hundreds of snow geese lift off from their watery roost on morning flights to their favorite feeding grounds. A handful of ducks...
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023
TEXAS (KXAN) – YETI launched a personalized calendar feature Thursday with a list of events and activities that lets you plan adventures for the upcoming year. The categories for the list included hunting, snow, rodeo, barbeque, climbing, surfing and fishing options. Below is the list of Texas events and...
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
KSNF/KODE — The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov....
Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As...
HIV/AIDS affecting not only adults during World Aids Day
Every year on December 1, we observe World AIDS Day. It’s a time to honor the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses and reflect on the worldwide response to HIV/AIDS. This day also serves as a way to raise awareness and disseminate education. “Stigma actually prevents people from...
Valley experts explain why domestic abuse victims stay
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say victims of domestic abuse in the Rio Grande Valley are often hesitant to press charges or leave their abusive relationships. Mission Police Department spokesman Arturo Flores said that as an investigator he saw many cases where victims drop the charges on their abusers because the abuser is the main breadwinner.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizing grid reliability, property tax relief, border security for 88th legislative session
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick talked Wednesday at a press conference about the upcoming Legislative Session, and what Texans can expect of the next four years after the midterm elections. Patrick held the press conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol in Austin. He did not...
