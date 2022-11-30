ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coast Guard officials monitor lubricant oil spill in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spill of lubrication in Louisiana has the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is monitoring an “unknown quantity of oil in the water.”. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard monitored the response to the lubrication oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point...
LOUISIANA STATE
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
TEXAS STATE
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
HOUSTON, TX
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wonderful Waterfowl

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the sun rises above the distant horizon, scores of ephemeral wetlands are revealed in dawn’s first light. Far below, hundreds of snow geese lift off from their watery roost on morning flights to their favorite feeding grounds. A handful of ducks...
TEXAS STATE
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
TEXAS STATE
LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023

TEXAS (KXAN) – YETI launched a personalized calendar feature Thursday with a list of events and activities that lets you plan adventures for the upcoming year. The categories for the list included hunting, snow, rodeo, barbeque, climbing, surfing and fishing options. Below is the list of Texas events and...
TEXAS STATE
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

KSNF/KODE — The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs.
MISSOURI STATE
Julian Alvarez will soon leave Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s own Julian Alvarez will soon be leaving his post at the Texas Workforce Commission. Alvarez, TWC’s commissioner representing labor, announced Wednesday that he will depart from the commission Dec. 15. His term was scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As...
MISSOURI STATE
HIV/AIDS affecting not only adults during World Aids Day

Every year on December 1, we observe World AIDS Day. It’s a time to honor the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses and reflect on the worldwide response to HIV/AIDS. This day also serves as a way to raise awareness and disseminate education. “Stigma actually prevents people from...
HOUSTON, TX
Valley experts explain why domestic abuse victims stay

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say victims of domestic abuse in the Rio Grande Valley are often hesitant to press charges or leave their abusive relationships. Mission Police Department spokesman Arturo Flores said that as an investigator he saw many cases where victims drop the charges on their abusers because the abuser is the main breadwinner.
MISSION, TX

