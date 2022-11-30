Read full article on original website
Virtual X Kitchen CEO Tells Restaurants Not to Be Afraid of Raising Prices
The fear of alienating customers may be keeping independent restaurants from increasing prices. As they struggle to balance the need to drive sales, to maintain a high quality of service and to mind their margins, price increases may be the only thing that gives them a fighting chance. Nomie Hamid,...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Ankr CEO Says Firm Will Restore Lost Funds After Hack
Ankr has become the latest cryptocurrency-related firm to be hacked. The Web3 infrastructure provider tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1): “Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading.”. In a thread launched Friday (Dec. 2), Ankr provided an update in which it...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Five Below Adds More Items Above $5 Amid Strong Demand
Five Below will test its value proposition and offer more items above the $5 threshold. This, as a the Philadelphia-based discount retailer long favored by teens and tweens reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings Wednesday (Nov. 30), telling analysts and investors that key aspects of its “Triple-Double” strategy — to triple its store count to 3,500 and double its sales and earnings by 2025 — unveiled in March is showing positive results.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
NYDFS Proposes Charging Virtual Currency Businesses Admin Costs
A New York regulator has proposed charging licensed cryptocurrency businesses for its costs. The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release that the collection of these supervisory costs would be similar to what is done with other licensed financial institutions in the state and would enable the department to continue adding top talent.
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
US Added 263,000 Jobs in November, Led by Hospitality Sector
The U.S. economy added 263,000 non-farm jobs in November. This increase was roughly in line with the average growth of 282,000 that has been recorded over the prior three months, but lower than the average of 392,000 seen thus far in 2022, according to a Friday (Dec. 2) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Consumers Earned and Spent More in October
Consumers’ incomes and expenditures increased by about the same rate in October. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported Thursday (Dec. 1) that personal income increased by 0.7%, disposable personal income (DPI) rose 0.7% and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) were up 0.8% during the month. The growth rates for...
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked
The digital banking renaissance has laid out a golden opportunity for telecom companies. Although states have largely eased their pandemic restrictions, many habits consumers picked up in the past few years of the pandemic are here to stay, including digital banking. This unprecedented digital shift has brought many new players into a payments industry traditionally dominated by established financial institutions (FIs), such as banks and credit unions.
Food Keeps Consumers Loyal to Retailers Amid Spending Cutbacks
As consumers cut non-essential spending, food is the hook that keeps them coming back. Discount variety store chain Dollar General, for one, has been expanding its food offerings via its DG Fresh initiative, which spans almost 19,000 stores, meant to boost margins and drive sales of frozen and refrigerated items.
