Opelousas, LA

theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive

The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two women shot and killed while sitting in vehicle on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas

Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery

Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home

U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas residents plea to end gun violence

Opelousas, La(KADN)-An overnight shooting has left the Opelousas community in dismay. "It's time to stop. It's time." Innocent bystanders are what Opelousas resident Jeanne Ned cries out after two women were found dead on Ina Clara Drive while inside a car. "It's time for us to get it together. I'm sick of these babies dying. I'm sick of these mothers crying cause they don't know what to do. Nobody should take a mother's child but god."
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Nationwide Report

33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

