Opelousas, La(KADN)-An overnight shooting has left the Opelousas community in dismay. "It's time to stop. It's time." Innocent bystanders are what Opelousas resident Jeanne Ned cries out after two women were found dead on Ina Clara Drive while inside a car. "It's time for us to get it together. I'm sick of these babies dying. I'm sick of these mothers crying cause they don't know what to do. Nobody should take a mother's child but god."

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO