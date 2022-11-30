Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
BRPD arrests man for allegedly robbing woman at hotel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have arrested a Baton Rouge man after a woman accused him of beating and robbing her at gunpoint in a hotel. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Darell Williams, 23, on Friday, Dec. 2, and charged him with armed robbery, simple burglary, and possession of a firearm.
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
Police: Third murder investigation this year on Ina Clare Dr
Police are investigating the drive-by shooting Thursday night resulting in the deaths of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert -- the third murder case on Ina Clare Dr in 2022.
theadvocate.com
28-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Shelley St. shooting, Baton Rouge police say
The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute. UPDATE: Baton Rouge shooting suspect flees to West Virginia, dies in shootout with state troopers. Da’Ja Davis was...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive
The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police found a man shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
brproud.com
Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
wbrz.com
Overnight shooting near Tigerland allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
theadvocate.com
Two women shot and killed while sitting in vehicle on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas
Two women were killed in a shooting on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas Thursday night. Opelousas police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m., and found a vehicle riddled by gunfire. Two women inside the parked vehicle died after each was struck by multiple bullets, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
UPDATE: Two women fatally shot in car in Opelousas have been identified
Opelousas Police are investigating the death of two women in the 1200 block of Ina Clara Dr.
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery
Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in November shooting at North Pierce Street home
U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force agents and Iberia Parish deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted first-degree murder case that occurred Nov. 7. A Lafayette police release said Gregory Jones, 28, had been located and arrested. In an arrest warrant, Jones was accused of attempted first-degree...
kadn.com
Opelousas residents plea to end gun violence
Opelousas, La(KADN)-An overnight shooting has left the Opelousas community in dismay. "It's time to stop. It's time." Innocent bystanders are what Opelousas resident Jeanne Ned cries out after two women were found dead on Ina Clara Drive while inside a car. "It's time for us to get it together. I'm sick of these babies dying. I'm sick of these mothers crying cause they don't know what to do. Nobody should take a mother's child but god."
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
Man arrested in connection with N. Pierce Street shooting
Gregory Jones Jr., 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and deputes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
kalb.com
APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police arrested three people wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 23 outside of the Sneaker House store. No one was injured in this incident. Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, were arrested Wednesday night on four counts of attempted...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge homicide suspect flees; dies on West Virginia interstate during shootout with police
A man suspected of shooting his girlfriend dead in Baton Rouge died Friday morning during a shootout with police along an interstate highway in West Virginia, where he had fled with the couple's 6-month-old child, the authorities said. Napoleon Crane, 29, left his girlfriend Da’Ja Davis in a car on...
