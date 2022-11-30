ATLANTA — Football is a game of physicality, grit and toughness. But knowing what to do at the right time is just as important. During Saturday's SEC Championship Game, those high-IQ plays made the difference in the first half, helping propel Georgia to its first conference championship since 2017 and 13th in school history as the Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 despite the Tigers' best effort to make a comeback in the second half.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO