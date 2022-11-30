Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
LSU players make ridiculous mistake after blocked field goal
LSU’s special teams unit made a ridiculous mistake during the first quarter of Saturday’s SEC Championship, and it cost them a touchdown, too. After their drive stalled on fourth-and-goal, LSU opted to try a 32-yard field goal to get on the board first against the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick was blocked, however, leaving a dejected special teams unit to start leaving the field.
Albany Herald
Georgia Bulldogs defeat LSU for coveted SEC Championship Game win
ATLANTA — Football is a game of physicality, grit and toughness. But knowing what to do at the right time is just as important. During Saturday's SEC Championship Game, those high-IQ plays made the difference in the first half, helping propel Georgia to its first conference championship since 2017 and 13th in school history as the Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 despite the Tigers' best effort to make a comeback in the second half.
thefabricator.com
Welder, Tennessee football fan leaves his mark on LSU’s football stadium
Welders leave their signature with every bead they lay down. Sometimes, however, more is required to leave your mark. Ask University of Tennessee Volunteers superfan and welder Nick Barnes. I while back I came across this story on WVLT out of Knoxville, and as a college football fan, this might...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Georgia
The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
Albany Herald
How to watch: Georgia vs LSU
Georgia and LSU are set to do battle once again for the SEC Championship in Atlanta this Saturday. In the 2 teams previous matchup (which was also for the SEC championship) LSU thrashed Georgia thanks to their legendary high flying offense at the hands of Heisman Winner Joe Burrow.
LSU vs Georgia: 3 bold predictions for the SEC Championship Game
No. 1 Georgia looks to secure the top spot in the College Football Playoff with an SEC Championship Game victory over massive underdog No. 14 LSU in Atlanta. After how last year’s SEC Championship Game went for Georgia, look for Kirby Smart and his team to leave no doubt on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf vs. LSU on Saturday.
SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available
SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
This kid never, ever misses an LSU football game
This kid never misses an LSU football game
LSUSports.net
Six Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2023 MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
Sid Edwards no longer Central head football coach; program ‘moving in new direction’
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central head football coach Sid Edwards has spent half of his high school head coaching career with the Wildcats. With two different stints spanning 14 years, but Edwards told 9Sports that the school is ‘going in a different direction’ 11 years after he was brought back in 2012.
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
wbrz.com
Mike Hollins experiencing stomach pain days after being released from hospital following UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins is experiencing continued stomach pain days after being discharged from the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during a shooting at the University of Virginia. The shooting happened Nov. 15 and left three of Hollins' teammates...
Southern Digest
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
Comments / 0