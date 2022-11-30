Read full article on original website
JH Bluecats Brought Home Wins on Monday
Coach Riley Edwards reported on the Junior High boys' games in Miles on Monday. Both teams won! Congrats to all! The Bluecats will play Colorado City next on Monday, December 5th with three games scheduled beginning at 4:00pm. See the attached schedule, which can always be found in the Sports Schedules link at the top of the sports page. Scoring for the Miles' games on Monday was as follows:
Coleman Lions Club Pancake Meal Saturday Morning
The Coleman Lions Club will host its annual pancake meal TODAY (Saturday) December 3, from 8:00 am to 1:00pm at the Coleman Public Library Annex downtown. The menu is all-you-can-eat pancakes, ham and beverages at a cost of $8.00 for ages 12 and up, $5.00 for kids 2 to 12, and kids under 2 eat free. All proceeds go towards helping Coleman County youth. Come by and have a nice hot breakfast before you enjoy all the Christmas festivities in Coleman. Merry Christmas!!
Nelawyn Dalley, 87
Nelawyn Dalley, age 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a lifetime resident of Dripping Springs until February of 2021. Due to health reasons she moved to Novice, Texas to live with her daughter and son-in-law, where she passed peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
TONIGHT - Coleman Christmas Parade
“Christmas Movies” – Parade Theme – Coleman Business People’s Association. Parade Line up begins at 5:45 in front of City Hall. New route beginning at Coleman City Hall on Liveoak will turn right on to Commercial down to Walnut and U turn back to Liveoak and turn Left. Median will be closed. We ask that no candy be thrown, you may walk and hand out. So please park in front of businesses We ask for all to be safe and have a FUN FILLED DAY!!
Library Holds Book Festival During Saturday Christmas Events
A good crowd attended the first "A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival" Saturday morning and early afternoon at the Coleman Public Library. Among the authors discussing their books and the stories behind them were Jan Sikes, Linda Broday, Dr. Sandip Mathur, Ralph Terry, Dr. Ward Lane, Olivia de Los Santos, Jean Langford (widow of Carl Langford), Shannon McFarland, Gene Turney, Sue Harris, and Michael Herbert. In addition, Joyce (Bomar) Smith, Danny Allen, Jason Watson and Tim Flez were on the program. Each are from, or have ties to, Coleman County. A few of the authors are shown in photos attached to this story.
TODAY - Christmas on Commercial - Some Events Changing Venues
UPDATE - The Little Mr/Miss Pageant has been moved to the Museum! ACE crafts will still be near the Gazebo. The Downtown Coleman community welcomes you all to the Christmas on Commercial events taking place this Saturday, December 3. The Lions Club Pancake Breakfast begins at 8:00am and the "Christmas Movies" parade begins at 6:30pm for the beginning and end of a fun-filled day! See the list below and attached for a wonderful day of celebration, shopping, and fun in Downtown Coleman!
Holiday Hill Announces Crystal Brann as New Administrator
Holiday Hill and the Allen Center are pleased to announce Crystal Brann as the new Administrator of the facilities. Brann (originally Crystal Hinds, for those who have been in the area for a long time) was born and raised in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High in 1998. She has been married to Chris Brann for six years and together they share six beautiful children.
