“Christmas Movies” – Parade Theme – Coleman Business People’s Association. Parade Line up begins at 5:45 in front of City Hall. New route beginning at Coleman City Hall on Liveoak will turn right on to Commercial down to Walnut and U turn back to Liveoak and turn Left. Median will be closed. We ask that no candy be thrown, you may walk and hand out. So please park in front of businesses We ask for all to be safe and have a FUN FILLED DAY!!

COLEMAN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO