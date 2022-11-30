ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Monroe County officials urge young people to join trade industries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced a new campaign to get more young men and women into trades and construction careers. They say jobs in those industries are both personally and financially rewarding while also a way to grow the economy.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Advocates pushing for passage of Clean Slate Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local advocates, elected officials, and business leaders are hoping people can get a clean slate. They want Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass the Clean Slate Act early in next year’s legislative session. They say it would help millions of people obtain jobs by sealing old conviction records.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Expert comments on Rochester man calling himself a "sovereign citizen" after facing murder charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester parolee accused of killing his neighbor says he is a “sovereign citizen.”. Lequan Hill is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris after Parris tried to break up an argument. Every time hill has been in court, including on Thursday, he told the judge he is a sovereign citizen. That is someone who believes they are above the law and the courts and police have no power over them.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Here's the transcript of a parolee released one week before he was charged with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has the transcripts that show why a man who violated parole a month after he got out of prison was allowed back into the community. A week after that court decision, the parolee was arrested for murder. The man’s name is Lequan Hill. Hill was paroled from prison in September. In October, he was arrested for cutting off his ankle bracelet.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park. Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

URMC and RRH doctors on the state of local emergency departments

We're hearing from the local hospital systems about the challenges they are facing: high patient volumes; staffing issues; and the impact of flu, RSV, and COVID. We talk with hospital doctors and leaders about what they're seeing, and what they want to share with the community. Our guests:. Michael Kamali,...
ROCHESTER, NY

