Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Leah Remini Takes to Twitter and Has Words for Danny Masterson After Court Ruling
Refusing to hold back her thoughts, Leah Remini took to Twitter to address That ’70 Show’s Danny Masterson and the mistrial court ruling. Leah Remini shared her statement about the trial and called out Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige for reading her tweets. Although it wasn’t the outcome she wanted for Masterson’s victims, Remini said she is glad a retrial is already scheduled. “My heart breaks for the women who have been courageously and tirelessly fighting for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been harassed by their family members and friends who remain in Scientology.
T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Joke About Relationship Being Outed On Air: Watch
The “GMA” co-hosts have had the spotlight shining brightly on them and their PDA-filled day out this week. What’s done in the dark will always come to light. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach learned that the hard way earlier this week when the Good Morning America co-hosts were outed for having begun pursuing a romantic relationship with one another.
Kanye West To Alex Jones: “I Like Hitler”
Kanye also made anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro. Kanye West has been reaching a new low every single day. In fact, his fall from grace has been truly shocking to watch. After a media tour with the likes of Candace Owens, Ye has moved on to the likes of Milo Yiannapoulos. Additionally, he is now working with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
Yung Joc Says Female Rap Will Slow Down Next Year
Joc dished on Nicki vs. Latto and more. Yung Joc is sharing his thoughts on the current state of female rap. The Love & Hip Hop star recently sat down with VladTV to dish on female rappers bickering online, Latto, Nicki Minaj and more. “Let’s think of colonies,” Joc began.
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
Doodie Lo Taps Kodak Black For “I Swear To God” Remix
Doodie Lo of OTF fame has recruited Kodak Black with a remix to his 2022 single, “I Swear To God.” Moreover, “ISTG, Pt. 2” features the same murderous beat, aggressive delivery from Lo, and an energetic Yak feature. Also, apart from his collabs with Lil Durk, Doodie Lo is delivering more and more under his own direction and profile. Time will tell how far his reach will go, yet this song is a solid indicator of forward momentum.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia: “I Guess I’m Not Superman”
Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia. Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia. The comedian opened up about his health scare in a post on Instagram, Friday. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he admitted. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But...
Ice Spice Wants To Lock In With Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat
Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma interviewed Ice Spice and learned more about the “Munch” hitmaker. When it comes to negativity, Ice Spice doesn’t have time to pay attention. As a newcomer, Ice Spice quickly learned what being in the spotlight entails. Unfortunately, that often means facing harsh criticisms from hundreds of thousands of strangers on a daily basis. Yet, the “Munch” hitmaker has also gained many supporters, including Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma Curry.
Chuck D Asks Elon Musk To Ban N-Word From Twitter
Chuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter. Chuck D wants the use of the n-word banned from Twitter. The legendary Public Enemy rapper asked Elon Musk to take action on the issue on Twitter, Friday. “Yo @elonmusk the next thing twitter should do is ban the...
Mariah The Scientist Checks Person Who Mentions Young Thug & Karlae
She doesn’t have a problem with Thugger’s ex and made sure to clap back when someone tried to stir the pot. As Young Thug battles his court case, Mariah The Scientist has defended herself against trolls. The singer’s relationship with Thugger has been talked about for months, and since he was arrested, she’s been holding him down. Still, Mariah’s mentions have been cluttered with people who take time to send negativity her way.
SZA Reveals “S.O.S” Cover Art
SZA’s “S.O.S.” is expected to drops this month. SZA finally shared the album cover for her upcoming project S.O.S. via her social media on Wednesday. Wearing an oversized jersey and Timberland boots, the “Broken Clocks” songstress sits on the end of a diving board surrounded by blue water.
Parler Rejects Kanye West Purchase Offer
Back in October, it was announced that Kanye was planning to purchase the far-right, alt-right app. No one is quite sure what end game Kanye West is aiming for, but the rapper is shocking the world. Earlier today (December 1), West joined Alex Jones for a conversation that is still garnering reactions. During the exchange, Jones attempted to dispel allegations that West is a Nazi. Instead, the Donda hitmaker revealed himself to be a Nazi apologist while also praising Adolf Hitler.
Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West’s Hitler Praise
He’s worked with West for decades, but he reposted Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello’s critical hot take. They have made magic in the studio together, but Mike Dean doesn’t have a problem calling Kanye West to the floor. The spun hits from The College Dropout, Graduation, Late Registration, 808’s & Heartbreak, Watch The Throne, and more. Although their working relationship has been lucrative and impactful, Dean hasn’t minced words in calling out West over his antics. In a recent Instagram post, Dean reshared Steve Angello’s statement, which seemed to be about the Rap mogul.
Spotify Wrapped Reveals Top Artists & Songs Of 2022
Drake, Bad Bunny and more topped the list. The year is rapidly coming to an end. Spotify recently unveiled their highly anticipated 2022 Wrapped catalogue — a curated list of the year’s top artists, songs and podcasts. This year, Spotify is sharing more key features that showcase the way users listen to music. The streaming service will give a look at how users’ listening habits change throughout the day.
21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors
The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
E-40 Fan Mistakes CeeLo Green For Bay Area Star
One Twitter user had a case of mistaken identity. E-40 and CeeLo Green are legends in their own right. The hip hop legends have never worked together musically, but that didn’t stop one fan from mistaking CeeLo for E-40. Twitter user @tivafox shared a photo of herself alongside Green at a bar.
100 gecs Return With New EP “Snake Eyes”
100 gecs is back with a new EP, Snake Eyes. It’s been almost four years after their definitive hyperpop classic 1000 gecs released, with a remix album and some singles holding fans over since then. However, Dylan Brady and Laura Les made a massive splash this week with a surprise project. They also announced they will be releasing their follow-up album, 10,000 gecs, on March 17th, 2023. Needless to say, just when we thought hyperpop was phasing out, arguably their most high-profile exponents are still making fans go wild.
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
