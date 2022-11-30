Read full article on original website
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Unbanked Launches Crypto Card in Europe
Unbanked has expanded its cryptocurrency card program to Europe. The New York-based crypto FinTech announced on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that eligible residents in the U.K., Norway and all EU member states except Austria and the Netherlands will be able to apply for an Unbanked crypto card. The European expansion is...
Buckzy Raises $14M to Expand X-Border Payment Offerings
Buckzy Payments has raised $14.5 million to expand its cross-border payment offerings. The Toronto-based company said the Series A funding — in the form of all-equity financing — will help it improve on its product and expand into new regions, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
Comvest Credit Partners Invests in Digital Healthcare Firm CheckedUp
Comvest Credit Partners has invested in digital healthcare solutions provider CheckedUp. The direct lending platform said in a Friday (Dec. 2) press release that it acted as an administrative agent on a senior secured credit facility to support CheckedUp’s acquisition of digital healthcare solutions and wellness content provider Health Media Network (HMN).
Ankr CEO Says Firm Will Restore Lost Funds After Hack
Ankr has become the latest cryptocurrency-related firm to be hacked. The Web3 infrastructure provider tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1): “Our aBNB token has been exploited, and we are currently working with exchanges to immediately halt trading.”. In a thread launched Friday (Dec. 2), Ankr provided an update in which it...
Teampay Nets $47M for Purchasing Platform Expansion
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round. The firm will leverage the new capital to expand the accounts payable (AP) solution and cross-border payments functionality that are included in its enterprise offering, TeamPay said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. It will...
Thales Intros Voice Payment Card for Visually Impaired
Thales has introduced a Voice Payment Card for the visually impaired. First revealed in September, the assistive technology has now been certified by Visa and Mastercard, Thales announced on Thursday (Dec. 1). Setting the stage for Thales’ bank and FinTech clients to start issuing the cards, a press release stated...
Neobank Monzo Will Be Profitable in 2023, CEO Says
British neobank Monzo will soon become profitable, CEO TS Anil said. Speaking at a Financial Times (FT) event, Anil said, “We will be profitable in the next financial year,” FT reported Thursday (Dec. 1). The report noted that Monzo has faced several challenges, including auditors questioning its ability...
Former FTX US President Aims to Build Crypto Trading Software
FTX US’s former president is reportedly seeking to raise money for a new cryptocurrency startup. Brett Harrison wants to build crypto trading software for big investors and told a venture capital (VC) firm that he’s looking to raise $6 million at a valuation of $60 million, The Information reported Friday (Dec. 2).
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
Coinbase Wallet Says Apple Blocked Its Feature for Sending NFTs
Coinbase Wallet tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1) that Apple has prevented it from adding a feature. Apple blocked Coinbase Wallet’s latest app release until it disabled a feature on Coinbase Wallet iOS that enabled sending non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Coinbase Wallet said in the first post of a thread. It added...
American Express Launches New Digital B2B Payments Ecosystem
American Express has launched a new digital B2B payments ecosystem for its network participants. The new Amex Business Link enables third-party issuers and acquirers to provide their business customers with more efficient payments, both domestic and across borders, American Express said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “As B2B...
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
Sustainability Takes Center Stage As EU GreenTech Funding Booms
GreenTech startups in Europe have been raking in funding this week. Hot off the back of the Cop27 summit, which saw European governments commit millions to green technology investment, venture capitalists are making their own contributions to the sector. Leading the charge, Valar Ventures led a $23 million Series A...
Monetization and Real-time Payments Define EU Open Banking API Innovation
Bank APIs are the foundation of European open banking. Since the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2) came into force, regional banks have created application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But while open banking highlighted numerous consumer benefits, the business...
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
