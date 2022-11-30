Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is having a rough year for the Denver Broncos after the team traded for him this offseason. The Broncos currently rank dead last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 14.3 points per game, and Wilson is having by far the worst season of his entire career. Russell Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Russell Wilson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers isn't 100 percent heading into this weekend, but that won't stop him from suiting up against the Bears. During this Wednesday's media session, Rodgers was asked if visiting Soldier Field gives him extra motivation to come back from an injury. Last Sunday, he left the field early with a rib injury.
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara Announces Transfer Destination
Over the weekend, the football world learned that a Michigan quarterback would be transferring. Cade McNamara, who fought for the starting job to open the season, is leaving the program. After losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, the veteran quarterback is on the move. Just a few days after...
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule, Wife's 'Secret' Visit
Before agreeing to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Matt Rhule took a secret visit to Lincoln to test the fit. Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. The former Carolina Panthers head coach wore a hat and sunglasses in an attempt to disguise his appearance, per Mitch Sherman and Max Olson of The Athletic.
Former NFL Quarterback Reportedly Offered Head Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne has a chance to take the next step in his coaching career. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas State has offered Kinne its head coaching job. Kinne, 34, is currently in his first year as the head coach of Incarnate Word's football program....
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
2 Cowboys Stars Missing Practice Again On Thursday
Two key contributors will remain sidelined Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys. Per Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, head coach Mike McCarthy said Michael Gallup and Trevon Diggs will miss practice with an undisclosed illness. They'll both participate in team meetings virtually. Gallup and Diggs also sat out...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Football World Is Surprised By Gus Johnson's Heisman Pick
Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson recently revealed a controversial pick for this year's Heisman Trophy. During a recent interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, Johnson said Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should be in the conversation to win the coveted award. "I think this weekend, Joel and I are gonna...
Packers running back AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle announce they're expecting their first child
Packers' popular third-year running back AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle announced Wednesday that they are expecting the birth of their first child.
Breaking: Deion Sanders Reportedly Decides On Next Job
Deion Sanders has reportedly made a decision on his next coaching stop. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Jackson State head coach will be leaving for Colorado. Sanders and his staff have reportedly been preparing for a departure to Colorado all week. "With Jackson State on the...
