msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Team up for Legendary New Year’s Eve Performance
This New Year’s Eve is all “about getting glamorous and dressing your best” because Miley Cyrus is heading to Miami to ring in the new year with Dolly Parton. On Monday, Nov. 21, the “Prisoner” singer announced via Instagram her 2022 co-host for the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC. Fans were ecstatic to learn the special guest is Cyrus’s godmother!
Jack Antonoff drags Ye's antisemitism at Zona Music Festival. We can't print what he said
During their set at Zona Music Festival on Saturday night, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff used a swear word to criticize rapper Kanye West for his recent antisemitic actions and remarks. "(Expletive) Kanye West," Antonoff shouted, to massive cheers and applause from the crowd. Antonoff, who is Jewish, then unflatteringly described Hitler and other dictators...
Nick Carter and Other Celebs React to Aaron Carter’s Death
Fans are heartbroken over the devastating loss of former child star Aaron Carter. The 2000s heartthrob was found dead in his California home the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5. While many recognized Aaron as an honorary Backstreet Boy (his older brother, Nick Carter, was in the boy band), he soon developed a cult following of his own after the release of his 2000 album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).
Chris Evans Has a New Girlfriend, PDA Footage Reveals
He may be the Sexiest Man Alive according to PEOPLE, but Chris Evans may be off the market, folks. Evans, who’s been linked to such ladies as Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel, has been pretty quiet about his love life, but new photos, videos, and insider info may be proof enough that he is romantically attached… and that his new leading lady could be “the one.”
Candace Cameron Bure Says TV Network Will Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission. Candace Cameron Bure is trending on Twitter and not for a good reason. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure, who is now the chief creative officer of Great American Family (GAF) network, revealed that LGBTQ+ storylines are not top of mind when it comes to planning GAF’s 2022 holiday movie lineup.
HelloGiggles
Jennifer Lopez May be on a Different Coast but She’s Still Just ‘Jenny From the Block’
Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s just as down-to-earth now, as she always was. In a new interview with Vogue for the magazine’s 73 Questions series, the mega-star discussed nearly everything under the California sun, from her roots in the Bronx, to her Super Bowl performance, and her most-famous fashion moment. Oh, and that movie that was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
