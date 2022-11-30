ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Trent Dilfer Finalizing Deal For College Football Head Coaching Job: Report

By Jason Hall
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFbAy_0jShQJns00
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Alabama-Birmingham is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its football program's next head coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to the Associated Press on Wednesday (November 30).

The source said Dilfer is expected to officially be announced as the Blazers' new head coach later on Wednesday.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as UAB hadn't publicly revealed details of its coaching search, according to the AP .

Dilfer has spent the past four years coaching the private Nashville college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy, but has never previously coached at the collegiate level.

Lipscomb Academy won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship in 2021 and is scheduled to make its third consecutive TSSAA State Championship Game appearance on Thursday (December 1) against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

The 50-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, taking over for Tony Banks as the team's starting quarterback for its final eight games of the 2000 season and entire playoff run.

Dilfer was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 6 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft following a decorated collegiate career at Fresno State and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 1997.

The Santa Cruz native also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2001-04), Cleveland Browns (2005) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-07) during his 13-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Hosted Notable Quarterback For Workout This Week

The Denver Broncos have welcomed a notable quarterback option for a workout. Earlier this week, former fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs worked out with the AFC West squad. Dobbs signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year. He was waived earlier this week after Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that the school had hired Sanders as head coach after three seasons with the FCS program. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure after the game, following his acknowledgement earlier this week of an offer from the school and talks with other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special meeting for Sunday but hadn’t commented on any candidates taking over the Buffaloes until George’s announcement. Neither Sanders nor JSU players spoke to reporters afterward. A SWAC spokesman said the team had proceeded to go to campus for a team meeting, during which the coach told his team he had accepted the job at Colorado. Sanders told players he would coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl, the championship for historically Black college football programs. He added, “I’m going to finish what we started, we’re going to dominate and to that end and that conclusion, and we will move on.”
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Jets rocking Mike White t-shirts ahead of Vikings game

The Jets are making a fashion statement in a sign of love for their new quarterback. While traveling to Minnesota on Saturday, multiple Gang Green players were spotted rocking Mike White t-shirts. The 27-year-old quarterback will have his second start of the season on Sunday for a pivotal game against the Vikings. White showed up during first start last Sunday, igniting the Jets offense in a 31-10 win over the Bears. The quarterback threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that morphed him into a fan favorite – and for his teammates’ to later wear shirts that say “Mike f’ng White.” “He was a smooth operator,” running back Ty Johnson said after the Bears win. “He was just doing Mike White things; you know what I’m saying?” White — a Jet since 2019 who started three games last season when Zach Wilson was injured — also has played behind Wilson this season before the former No. 2 overall picked was benched in Week 11. Saleh said Wilson eventually will play again, but for now, “it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Jets’ playoff push starts now with key road test vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Jets will play a meaningful game in December for the first time in years this Sunday, achieving one of their offseason goals. Now, they have bigger things in mind. The playoff push for the Jets (7-4) really will begin on the road against the good Vikings (9-2). The Jets have cleared many hurdles this season. A big one now awaits them as they take on a first-place team in a hostile environment with a lot on the line. That is an unusual spot to be in for a franchise that has usually been playing for draft position this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ex-Browns QB Joshua Dobbs works out for Broncos

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday. The Browns released Dobbs on Monday after activating Deshaun Watson from the suspended list. Dobbs, 27, was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in a total of six games for...
DENVER, CO
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy