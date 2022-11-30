Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:
3-7-8, FIREBALL: 8
(three, seven, eight; FIREBALL: eight)
