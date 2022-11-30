Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Westbound I-80 near West Branch to be temporarily closed early Monday morning
The removal of the Wapsi Avenue Bridge over Interstate 80 will require the closure of the westbound lanes of I-80 from West Branch to Herbert Hoover Highway from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office. During...
cbs2iowa.com
One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
KCRG.com
Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
cbs2iowa.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Outdoor warning sirens being relocated into Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Area tornado sirens are being relocated and that process is saving thousands of dollars. Iowa's News Now Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman tells you why the sirens are being moved and where they're going. That story is coming up Wednesday, December 7th on Iowa's...
cbs2iowa.com
Emergency crews on scene of accident at Rockwell Dr NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews are on scene and the drone deployed after an accident at Rockwell Drive NE and Collins Road in Cedar Rapids in the 1pm hour on Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Collins being diverted. Traffic also being diverted behind Collins Aerospace. Many power trucks and crews on scene. Emergency officials...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion to host 30th Christmas in the Park & Peppermint Walk
MARION. Iowa — The City of Marion will kick off the holiday season with its 30th Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday, Dec. 2. The holiday event will be in City Square Park and Uptown Marion from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Because of the event, 7th Ave. between...
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
cbs2iowa.com
Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior
Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year
Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
northwestmoinfo.com
Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash
An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
Tour new Genesis ER on December 3
The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City man arrested for assaulting responders after starting fire in apartment
An Iowa City man was taken into custody Tuesday after starting a fire in his apartment kitchen and assaulting a responding officer and firefighter. Parker Hawkins set fire to some papers he had placed on top of his electric stove and ran out of his apartment a yelled at a nearby bystander to call 911.
cbs2iowa.com
Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
cbs2iowa.com
Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights
Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
