Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Rapid growth in Tiffin spurs exciting new projects in the corridor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What once was a small bedroom community between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City is booming. Rapid growth in Tiffin is attracting some exciting projects to the corridor. Mayor Steve Berner has lived in Tiffin since 1997 when he says there were just 500 people. ”It was...
TIFFIN, IA
homegrowniowan.com

One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa

Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
LINN COUNTY, IA
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion to host 30th Christmas in the Park & Peppermint Walk

MARION. Iowa — The City of Marion will kick off the holiday season with its 30th Christmas in the Park and Peppermint Walk on Friday, Dec. 2. The holiday event will be in City Square Park and Uptown Marion from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Because of the event, 7th Ave. between...
MARION, IA
KWQC

6 injured in Scott County UTV crash

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
PRINCETON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Call to Cedar Rapids residents: Be a Santa to a Senior

Cedar Rapids organizers with The Home Instead office are looking for volunteers to Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season. It's the 18th year for the festive program. You may have noticed the trees up at Hy-Vees and other locations across the area right now. People can participate...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar High School AD chosen as Iowa High School AD of the Year

Linn-Mar High School Athletic Director, Tonya Moe, has been chosen as the 2022-23 Iowa High School Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). Earlier this fall, Tonya was chosen by colleagues in her district to receive the Northeast District...
MARION, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Osceola Driver Killed In Wrong Way I-35 Crash

An Osceola resident died of injuries resulting from a crash with a Peterbuilt truck while driving in the wrong direction on the interstate. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82 year old Larry Wayne Ross of Osceola was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the 33-mile marker in Clarke County and while a Peterbuilt truck operated by 50 year old Alsson Battin of Rock Island, Illinois was heading northbound. Battin was unable to avoid the Ross vehicle. The vehicles struck head-on. Ross died from the injuries sustained in crash. Battin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. The accident took place around 6:30 Thursday evening.
OSCEOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Tour new Genesis ER on December 3

The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a […]
BETTENDORF, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Jo Dee Messina headlining at the Linn County Fair in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Linn County Fair has revealed that Country artist Jo Dee Messina will be headlining the grandstand on June 30, 2023. Messina has posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, and sold over five million albums worldwide. Tickets go on...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Luminarias to light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights

Coralville's annual Aisle of Lights is Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. See how thousands of white paper sacks, each filled with sand and a votive candle, create a magical scene on a winter evening!. Luminarias. Residents and businesses are invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks,...
CORALVILLE, IA

