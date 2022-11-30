ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

7-7-0-3, SB: 4

(seven, seven, zero, three; SB: four)

