RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life
05-06-11-15-30, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, six, eleven, fifteen, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Numbers Evening
1-4-5-1
(one, four, five, one)
Numbers Midday
2-6-1-1
(two, six, one, one)
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
Wild Money
08-10-12-24-31, Extra: 9
(eight, ten, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-one; Extra: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $344,000
