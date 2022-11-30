Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg to consider former Churchill school for community center
The Galesburg City Council is scheduled to vote on choosing the former Churchill Junior High as the location of the proposed community center at today’s City Council meeting, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins St. The development of a community center has been discussed...
ourquadcities.com
Augie choir to be part of worship service
Students and faculty from Augustana College will join the community for a service of worship and music that starts at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Ill., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Christmas story will be read in several different languages. The service concludes with a procession to the...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg visitors bureau wins Illinois tourism award
The Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau won an award this week as part of the 2022 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism. Kicking off Monday, Dec. 5, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker attended the event to address conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony. “It...
ourquadcities.com
Have hot cocoa with a cop
The Davenport Police Department and Police Association have partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation and city administration to host their second annual “Cops and Cocoa” event later today. Similar to “Coffee with a Cop” and “Cops and Cones,” the public is invited to participate in this family-friendly public...
ourquadcities.com
Toiletries for Teens giveaway set in Davenport
A Toiletries for Teens giveaway will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St., Davenport. Presented by Lucky’s Beauty Bus, the event is for ages 11-17 to pick up free hygiene items, clothing, shoes, food and more. Teens must be present to receive the items, which are first-come, first-serve while supplies last.
ourquadcities.com
Gilda’s Club has new location for Blessing Tree
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host their 24th-annual Lighting of the Blessing Tree event on Tuesday, Dec. 6th. The Blessing Tree tradition will continue at a new location, with the visual embodiment of hope at Quinlan Court on the riverfront in Downtown Davenport (corner of Brady Street and River Drive).
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island activities guide available online
Rock Island Parks and Recreation has many activities for the community this winter and spring, including trips to Chicago to see a Cubs baseball game and theater shows; and events such as the Sweetheart Dance, community garage sale, underwater egg hunt and Easter Bunny visits. More than 20 fitness classes...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
ourquadcities.com
Lucia Nights set in Bishop Hill
Lucia Nights will be observed 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 in Bishop Hill, Ill. According to a news release, the public is welcome for music, food and other festivities:. • Soup and Chili Supper at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church will begin. at 4 p.m. until they...
ourquadcities.com
A stunning Christmas truce comes to life in Moline
In this hectic, noisy holiday season, we could all use some calm and peace. A new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre (1623 5th Ave.) provides that. The hour-long, intermission-less “All Is Calm” reflects the remarkable true story of the World War I Western Front (near Ypres, Belgium), on Christmas Eve, 1914. Out of the violence — a silence, then a song.
ourquadcities.com
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
ourquadcities.com
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
ourquadcities.com
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island
A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport house fire under investigation
UPDATE – 9:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5: A house fire that began shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday in Davenport remains under investigation. Davenport Fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Winding Hills Road with five apparatus and one command vehicle. Bettendorf crews also responded with one apparatus for a total of 19 personnel, according to a news release.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect was involved in shooting, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday. Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
Comments / 1