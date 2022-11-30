ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Rhode Island Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

2-6-1-1

(two, six, one, one)

