Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA’s Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, making it 5-1 late in the third period just 10 seconds after Frederic gave the Bruins a 3-1 lead. Andrew Cogliano scored to make it 3-1 in the third for the injury-plagued Avalanche, spoiling Ullmark’s shutout after two Bruins collided in front of the net and gave the puck away. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for Colorado, which is without forwards Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues and Darren Helm and defensemen Bowen Byram and Kurtis MacDermid; captain Gabriel Landeskog had knee surgery in October.

BOSTON, MA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO