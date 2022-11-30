IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
01-20-32-34-43
(one, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $384,500
Cash4Life
18-21-24-33-44, Cash Ball: 1
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Lotto Plus
02-03-10-11-23-31
(two, three, ten, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Quick Draw Midday
05-08-23-27-29-30-31-32-41-42-43-45-50-55-59-69-71-73-77-80, BE: 50
(five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-three, seventy-seven, eighty; BE: fifty)
Daily Three-Midday
0-2-3, SB: 4
(zero, two, three; SB: four)
Daily Three-Evening
2-5-1, SB: 4
(two, five, one; SB: four)
Daily Four-Midday
7-7-0-3, SB: 4
(seven, seven, zero, three; SB: four)
Daily Four-Evening
5-6-5-1, SB: 4
(five, six, five, one; SB: four)
Quick Draw Evening
01-04-10-11-16-19-29-30-31-32-34-35-41-42-47-54-60-66-71-77, BE: 11
(one, four, ten, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-seven; BE: eleven)
Hoosier Lotto
03-23-35-40-43-46
(three, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-three, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $5,600,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Powerball
04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000,000
