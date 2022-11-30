Read full article on original website
Santa, Free Hot Cocoa, the Grinch, and Sweet Sales During the Downtown Holiday StrollColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Pikes Peak Cultural Pass Provides Free Admission to Local MuseumsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shop for Unique, Handmade Gifts at Holiday Craft Fairs This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US
DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for Daniel Aston, victim in Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service for Daniel Aston, one of the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month, is being held Wednesday morning. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Shove Chapel at Colorado College, located...
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location
LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
Greenwood Village barricade suspect linked to 5 bank robberies over 6 months
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a bank, shooting at a Greenwood Village Police officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room last week was also suspected in at least four more bank robberies over the past six months. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was...
Arapahoe County school therapy dog doing double duty
DENVER — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy John Gray and his canine partner, Rex, are a man and a dog on a mission. Actually, two missions. Gray is a school resource officer who rotates between eight different schools. Rex, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever, is a therapy dog trained to provide comfort and support. On Thursday, he was doing just that at Newton Middle School in Littleton.
Man on parole for burglary arrested in 6 more burglaries in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who was arrested after three businesses were burglarized late Friday in Kittredge was also suspected in three more burglaries in early November, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Titus Emilyon, 38, was held on suspicion of:. 6 counts of second-degree burglary. 6...
NORAD Santa Tracker website goes live for the season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As NORAD counts down to Santa's big night, its Tracking Santa website is live for the season for the enjoyment of the young and the young at heart. The North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs, has tracked Santa as he traverses the globe since 1955. The countdown website that goes live on Dec. 1 each year gives visitors a peek at the North Pole with games, music, books, and videos for the enjoyment of children from ages 2 to 92 (and beyond).
Doctor talks about night in ER after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Natalie Ayres was working the overnight shift at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19. It was a skeleton crew -- she and a physician assistant were the only providers working in the emergency department around midnight. She remembers the halls were very...
Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. "Something like this, especially when a child's involved everybody wants to know the 'why' and we just don't have those answers right now," said Sgt. Jonathan Rollf, with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.
Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case
BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
Air Force to play Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas — Air Force and Baylor will meet in football for the first time since 1977 when they play in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Falcons come in with a 9-3 record and a four-game win streak. Baylor lost its last three regular-season games to ranked opponents.
