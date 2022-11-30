COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As NORAD counts down to Santa's big night, its Tracking Santa website is live for the season for the enjoyment of the young and the young at heart. The North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has its headquarters in Colorado Springs, has tracked Santa as he traverses the globe since 1955. The countdown website that goes live on Dec. 1 each year gives visitors a peek at the North Pole with games, music, books, and videos for the enjoyment of children from ages 2 to 92 (and beyond).

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO